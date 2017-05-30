Desert Springs Senior Living to receive award

Desert Springs Senior Living will be honored with the Ensign Flag, an award sought-after by hundreds of assisted living facilities throughout the nation and a symbol of stellar quality in the assisted living arena. Requirements of the award include resident, employee and family satisfaction surveys, excellent survey results and financial performance, a professional appearance/environment, high marks in culture, great clinical performance and results, occupancy and compliance. Christopher Christensen, CEO of Ensign Group, will present the award May 31 at the Desert Spring Senior Living facility on West Flamingo Road.

Ronna Timpa named finalist for Women in Technology Awards

Ronna Timpa, principal at Workplace ESL Solutions, is a finalist in the High Tech Mentor category for the Las Vegas Women in Technology Awards, taking place June 2 at Fresh Wata.

Workplace ESL Solutions helps employees improve their written and oral language skills in order to advance, grow and become more confident.

“Mentorship is a big part of our business model, so being a finalist for a tech mentoring award is a thrill for us,” Timpa said.

Small Business Administration recognizes Nevada State Bank as a top business lender

The Small Business Administration Nevada district office awarded Nevada State Bank the silver Lender of the Year award for 7(a) loan production at the annual SBA Small Business Awards on May 4 at the Gold Coast. Nevada State Bank received the award in recognition of the 34 SBA 7(a) loans it provided businesses in SBA fiscal year 2016.

The 7(a) loan program is the most frequently used financing program for startup and existing small businesses. The bank provides SBA loans to assist a wide range of small business needs. SBA loans are government-backed loans that help businesses get started, maintain operations or expand.

Smith’s scholarships awarded to Clark County School District students

In partnership with the Public Education Foundation, Smith’s Food and Drug Stores announced the four recipients of the Smith’s Personal Best Scholarships. The class of 2017 scholarship winners are Kiana Mendiola from Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts; Cassandra Pascua from Valley High School; Megan Davis from Moapa Valley High School; and Aung Oo from Durango High School.

On behalf of Smith’s, the foundation accepts applications annually from CCSD seniors who have overcome a serious personal challenge or adversity, and a team of Smith’s associates selects four students to receive $2,000 scholarships. Recipients are most often ineligible for other scholarships that require exceptional grades. All applicants must plan to attend an accredited postsecondary institution, and verification of college enrollment is required. The scholarships are applied to tuition, fees and other appropriate educational expenses and disbursed in equal payments over two semesters.

Smith’s has a long history of supporting the Personal Best Scholarships since the program’s inception in 1995, and it has donated more than $200,000 to the Public Education Foundation’s programs.