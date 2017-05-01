EXECUTIVE CALENDAR

MAY 4

Clark County Medical Society Alliance presents A Night With Sam Quinones, renowned author of “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic,” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at West Charleston Public Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Q&A and book signing to follow. Open to the public. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/n8bte55. For more information, contact Jacqueline Nguyen-Lee, Clark County Medical Society Alliance and Nevada State Medical Association Alliance, at 702-302-6157 or email jlnguyenlee@gmail.com.

Commercial Real Estate Women Las Vegas monthly luncheon to feature Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. Event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Las Vegas Country Club, 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive. $40, members; $50, nonmembers. Register online at crewlv.org/event-2421373/Registration.

Vegas PBS and the Small Business Administration celebrate Nevada’s Small Business Winners at the 2017 SBA Small Business Awards from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gold Coast, 4000 W. Flamingo Road. Individual tickets are $60. For more information, contact Summer Collins, Vegas PBS, at 702-799-1010 ext. 5363 or email scollins@vegaspbs.org.

MAY 9

Henderson Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast, “Lee Business School: 50 Years of Excellence in Business Education,” presented by Brent Hathaway, Dean of Lee Business School and Lee Professor, will be from 7 to 9 a.m. at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road, Sunset Room. $30, members; $50, nonmembers. To register online, visit http://tinyurl.com/lvghkwm. For more information, contact Donna Israelson, Henderson Chamber of Commerce, at 702-565-8951 or email disraelson@hendersonchamber.com.

Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce presents Eggs &Issues featuring U.S. Congresswoman Dina Titus, 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Golden Nugget, 129 E Fremont St. U.S. Congresswoman Dina Titus, representing Nevada’s First District, will be the featured speaker. Congresswoman Titus serves on the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, the U.S. House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs. She also will participate in a Q &A with the audience. Eggs &Issues, a program designed to connect members with key federal policymakers, is an affordable way to engage elected officials on the subjects that impact the Southern Nevada business community. The information imparted at these sessions gives members a better understanding about the federal issues that affect the business community and the health of the economy in Nevada. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/k8cwnn9. For more information, email Joi Holliday at jholliday@lvchamber.com or call 702-586-3812.