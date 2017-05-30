EXECUTIVE CALENDAR

JUNE 1

Commercial Real Estate Women Las Vegas monthly luncheon meeting, “What is the State of Commercial Real Estate Marketing?” will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Las Vegas Country Club, 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive. Panel speakers are Melissa Campanella of Logic Commercial Real Estate, Patti Dillon of Colliers International, Danielle Steffan of Cushman &Wakefield Commerce and Brenden Grave of Xceligent Inc. $40, members. Register at crewlv.org/event-2461243/Registration.

American Marketing Association Las Vegas June Luncheon featuring Craig A. Moon, president and publisher of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fleming’s, 6515 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Since January 2016, Moon has overseen the company’s strong portfolio of print and digital niche products. Previously, Moon served as president and publisher of USA Today, retiring in 2009 after six years of leading the nation’s newspaper to focus on his own Lake Norman Publications. $35, members; $45, nonmembers. To register online, visit http://tinyurl.com/k26ozur.

JUNE 2

U.S. Black Chambers Community presents Capital Pathways for Business, a free workshop for minority and women entrepreneurs on commercial lending and equity investment options, contracting matchmaking and credit consultations to build wealth. The event begins at 8 a.m. at Red Flint, 300 S. Fourth St., Suite 180. The Capital Pathways program is targeted toward diverse business owners who have been in business for at least one year and have generated at least $100,000 in revenue. The program infuses local partnerships and outreach, highlights homegrown founders and CEOs and promotes intergenerational connections for collective economic growth and empowerment. The Las Vegas workshop is part of a series of 10 workshops led by the USBC CEDC, which provides ongoing training and development from top lending and credit experts in the field. Participants will learn how to effectively fund and expand their entrepreneurial ventures and become a part of a network of the nation’s most established entrepreneurs. Presenters include representatives from the National Foundation of Credit Counseling, the Small Business Administration and SCORE. For more information, visit http://tinyurl.com/lommjjw.

JUNE 6

Nevada Republican Men’s Club June luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cili’s at Bali Hai Golf Course, 5160 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The purpose of the Nevada Republican Men’s Club is to promote sound, honest and ethical government at all levels, to help elect Republican candidates and to suggest leadership and direction for the Republican Party of Clark County. $30, members; $35, nonmembers. To purchase online, visit http://tinyurl.com/mroq35k.

JUNE 13

Henderson Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast will be 7 to 9 a.m. at Chimera Golf Club, 901 Olivia Parkway. The breakfast will feature the presentation, Mayor Andy Hafen: 30 Years of Serving the Henderson Community. Mayor Hafen will discuss the transformation and evolution of the city that he has spent the past three decades serving. He will review the growth and challenges that Henderson has faced during his terms as a councilman and mayor. He will share antidotes on how being a dedicated civic leader has impacted his life and has shaped the city he loves. $35, members; $55, nonmembers. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/mgbajyg. For more information, contact Donna Israelson, Henderson Chamber of Commerce, at 702-565-8951.