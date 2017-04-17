ON THE MOVE

Posted Updated 

De Castroverde Law Group has hired attorney Peter Petersen for its Maryland Parkway office. Petersen will be practicing in the areas of personal injury litigation and affirmative immigration. Petersen had previously worked as a law clerk at De Castroverde Law Group while attending law school. Petersen also served as judicial extern to the Honorable Judge Jeffery L. Romig, U.S. immigration court, law clerk for in-house legal counsel at GeoTek, Inc. and intern at Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval’s southern office, all while attending school.

Alverson, Taylor, Mortensen & Sanders has hired Jennifer McMenomy, associate attorney. McMenomy practices civil litigation with an emphasis in the defense of transportation and product liability claims.

Alverson, Taylor, Mortensen & Sanders has hired Tanya Fraser, associate attorney. Fraser practices civil litigation with an emphasis in the defense of transportation and product liability claims.

First Independent Bank has hired Dan Dykes to the business banking team as vice president, relationship manager. Dykes has a background in community banking, and a long history working in the Carson Valley assisting municipal customers.

Kimberly Nagle has been appointed to the board of directors of Las Vegas Heals. Nagle is Associate Human Capital Partner at Southwest Medical Associates.

Project 150 welcomes new member Aaron Crowley to its advisory board. Crowley is senior manager of business development at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Project 150 welcomes new member Brian Pezzillo to its advisory board. Pezzillo is an attorney at Howard & Howard PLLC.

Project 150 welcomes new member Noel Casimiro to its advisory board. Casimiro is CEO of e-Leverage LLC, and founder, president and managing partner of the Great American Foodie Feast LLC.

Project 150 welcomes new members to its advisory board, Jamal Parker, associate publisher at Greenspun Media Group; Andria Coleman, surveillance audit specialist at Station Casinos, part-time instructor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; Tracy Netherton, guest services director at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital; Kimberly Newton, talent recruiter at Allegiant Travel Company; Cynthia Portaro, owner of interior design company, Cyn’Sational Inc.; Virginia Toalepai, safety consultant, safety inspector, authorized OSHA trainer, certified environmental and safety compliance officer; Dennis Cicala, HVAC/Indoor Air Quality Division Manager with Steamatic Restoration & Cleaning of Southern Nevada.

Alverson, Taylor, Mortensen & Sanders has hired Branden Jung, associate attorney. Jung practices civil litigation with an emphasis in the defense of transportation and product liability claims.