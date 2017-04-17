ON THE MOVE

Project 150 welcomes new members to its advisory board, Jamal Parker, associate publisher at Greenspun Media Group; Andria Coleman, surveillance audit specialist at Station Casinos, part-time instructor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; Tracy Netherton, guest services director at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital; Kimberly Newton, talent recruiter at Allegiant Travel Company; Cynthia Portaro, owner of interior design company, Cyn’Sational Inc.; Virginia Toalepai, safety consultant, safety inspector, authorized OSHA trainer, certified environmental and safety compliance officer; Dennis Cicala, HVAC/Indoor Air Quality Division Manager with Steamatic Restoration & Cleaning of Southern Nevada.

Alverson, Taylor, Mortensen & Sanders has hired Branden Jung, associate attorney. Jung practices civil litigation with an emphasis in the defense of transportation and product liability claims.