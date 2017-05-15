Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Las Vegas Business Press
Las Vegas Business Press
On the Move
Posted
May 15, 2017 - 7:45am
Second Start Learning Disabilities Programs Inc. has added Larry Dailey to its board of directors, bringing the autism and behavior education program to a leadership board of nine. Dailey is a professor emeritus from the Reynolds School at the University of Nevada, Reno, and has been honored for his work in media and visual communications.
National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges has named Ann Wilkinson as director of human resources. Wilkinson, a lawyer with more than 20 years of experience, previously served as Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval’s deputy chief of staff and as a municipal attorney for the cities of Reno and Henderson, where she advised management on human resource practices. Wilkinson has also served as the first assistant attorney general for the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, and as an appellate attorney with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office. Her private sector experience includes working as an associate attorney with a large Nevada law firm, and providing in-house legal counsel for two national corporations.
Clark County Credit Union has promoted Jessica Gafeney to assistant vice president. Gafeney will be responsible for branch sales and service. Gafeney has held many positions at CCCU, beginning as a teller in 2005. Her knowledge of the company and ability to connect with people is invaluable as she oversees the six CCCU branches and loan contact center.
College of Southern Nevada has named Ricardo Villalobos the new leader of its division of workforce and economic Development. Villalobos will lead the entrepreneurial and self-supporting division, responsible for programs involving thousands of students on the non-credit side of CSN. Villalobos’ previous experience includes serving as director of workforce development programs at Workforce Connections, the region’s workforce development board.
