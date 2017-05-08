EXECUTIVE CALENDAR

MAY 10

Air &Waste Management Association Nevada Section monthly luncheons will begin with check-in from 11:15 to 11:30 a.m. Lunch begins at 11:45 a.m. at Cili Restaurant, Bali Hai Golf Club, 5160 Las Vegas Blvd. South. $30, members; $35, nonmembers. To RSVP, contact Chris Abraham at 702-368-2700 or email CAbraham@dominion-env.com.

C-Level Group presents How School Choice Affects Business with Tony Winsor from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant, 4480 Paradise Road. Members may RSVP to info@theclevelgroup.com; nonmembers call 702-815-0725.

Lambda Business Association monthly luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. Former Congresswoman Shelley Berkley returns with nher views on Washington today and Touro. Total cost is $25. To purchase online, visit http://tinyurl.com/n932y6j.

National Association of Women MBAs Las Vegas founder Dianna Klein hosts Power Lunch, Networking, &Leadership Wisdom from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Triple George Grill, 201 North 3rd St. Join us for power lunch featuring Mayor of Las Vegas, Mrs. Carolyn Goodman. Mayor Goodman will be speaking on her leadership and career experience. $25, members; $30, nonmembers. To purchase online, visit http://tinyurl.com/kj2tq5q.

MAY 12

Latin Chamber of Commerce business &networking luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Guest Speakers are U.S. Senator Dean Heller, Tina Quigley, General Manager for RTC and Terry Jicinsky, Sr. VP of Operations for Las Vegas Convention &Visitors Authority. $45, members; $50, nonmembers. To purchase online, visit http://tinyurl.com/myx4d2l. For more information, contact Evelyn Kachirisky or Cecilia Rivera, Latin Chamber of Commerce Nevada Inc., at 702-385-7367 or email info@lvlcc.com.

MAY 18

Henderson Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneurs Assembly — May Meeting, Educating and Empowering Entrepreneurs Globally in Business Creation and Growth will be 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Henderson Business Resource Center - Seminar Room, 112 S. Water St. With the belief that entrepreneurial small businesses are the future of the global economy. EA educates and trains over 200 potential entrepreneurs, several who have continued on to create successful small businesses. To register online, visit http://tinyurl.com/mhz7zlo. For more information, contact Bill Bokelmann, Henderson Chamber of Commerce, at 702-209-3967 or email bbokelmann@hendersonchamber.com.

NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association May Meeting, High Performance Schools and the Next Generation of Nevada Students, will be 4 to 7 p.m. at Springs Preserve - Desert Living Center Upper Level, 333 S Valley View Blvd. Panelists are Jonathan Cox, project manager, Martin-Harris Construction; Katie Decker, principal, Walter Bracken, Walter Long and Hollingsworth Elementary, STEAM Academies; Mark Jones, director, CCSD Recycling &Solid Waste Department; Mark McGiney, principal, SH Architecture. The moderator is Larry Monkarsh, LM Construction. $35, members; $50, nonmembers. To register online, visit http://tinyurl.com/kfdtv3g. For more information, visit naiopnvevents.org.