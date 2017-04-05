PUBLISHER’S NOTEBOOK APRIL 5, 2017 Three tips for better time and calendar management

In talking with local business professionals, it seems we have a similar dilemma — fitting in all the Las Vegas business events we’d like to attend.

Here are three tips to help you manage your calendar for the most effective use of your time, talent and energy.

Plan Ahead: At the end of the month, take a look at the upcoming month’s list of organizational events you will benefit from attending. Prioritize: Identify the events you must attend and place them on your calendar so all other meetings can flow around these important business events. Delegate: If it isn’t critical for you to be there, send another member of your team. This will help you expand your company’s reach while developing your team members’ skill sets.

Now, save the date for the must-attend INNOVATION Awards Gala, May 22, 2017, 6-9 pm at ENCLAVE Las Vegas.

You and your team will want to mix, mingle with and congratulate the most innovative companies in the state. Cocktails, dinner and entertainment will make this one of your most fun and productive evenings of the year.