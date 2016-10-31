Executive calendar

NOVEMBER 3

Legal Marketing Association Southwest Chapter Client Care is a live program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alverson, Taylor, Mortensen &Sanders, 7401 W. Charleston Blvd. This hands-on, interactive session incorporates training and round-table brainstorming on how to create and implement a successful client service initiative. Speakers are Nathalie Daum, regional director of business development and marketing at Dickinson Wright; Jill Huse, co-founder of Society 54, professional services advisor and author. $20, LMA member; $35, nonmembers. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit eventbrite.com/e/client-care-las-vegas-tickets-28200496444.

Touro University Nevada presents Tea, Chocolate, Champagne &Touro from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Touro University Nevada, 874 American Pacific Drive. Gourmet tea and chocolate tasting at Touro. There will be a short presentation by Bob Webber, developer of a new sepsis diagnostic, that will identify sepsis 24 hours before onset. Touro will be helping with clinical trials. $20, mixer fee. To purchase online, visit tinyurl.com/zsb5fqk. For more information, contact John Laub, Nevada Biotechnology &Health Science Consortium, at 623-256-0503 or email john.k.laub@gmail.com.

NOVEMBER 10

Alliance Nevada/Utah Chapter presents the inaugural event for the Nevada/Utah Chapter of the AMAA, featuring speakers Michael Nall, founder of the Alliance of Merger and Acquisition Advisors; Craig Everett, professor of finance and director, Pepperdine Private Capital Markets Projects, will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Morton’s Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road. Complimentary to members; $99, nonmembers. To register for this event online, visit tinyurl.com/hjpgvxf.