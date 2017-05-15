Posted 

Raiders stage Draft Day three from Las Vegas sign

8477419_web1_raiderssign_042917bl_319_8477419.jpg
Fans cheer as Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, reads the 129th pick in the NFL draft, selecting David Sharpe, an offensive tackle from the University of Florida, during a draft party for the Raiders at the welcome to Las Vegas sign April 29. (Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Business Press)

8477419_web1_raiderssign_042917bl_204_8477419.jpg
Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, center, who played for the Raiders in 2003 and 2004, leads a Raiders chant during a draft day party for the Raiders at the welcome to Las Vegas sign. (Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Business Press)

8477419_web1_fbn-raiders7th_042917ev_005_8477419.jpg
Oakland Raiders Reggie McKenzie during the final day of the NFL Draft at the Raiders headquarters April 29 in Alameda, Calif. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Business Press)

8477419_web1_raiderssign_042917bl_161_8477419.jpg
Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak answers questions about the Raiders move to Las Vegas during a draft day party for the Raiders at the welcome to Las Vegas sign. (Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Business Press)

8477419_web1_raiderssign_042917bl_123_8477419.jpg
A Raiders flag blows in the wind during a draft day party for the Raiders. (Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Business Press)

8477419_web1_raiderssign_042917bl_072_8477419.jpg
Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, center, shakes the hand of 75-year-old Raiders fan Melvin Smith during a draft party for the Raiders at the welcome to Las Vegas sign April 29. (Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Business Press)

By BUFORD DAVIS
LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Trans-city relocation is a fact of life in the business world, as municipalities compete to keep or lure companies that can prove lucrative to local economies. But rarely do such moves come with the fanfare that has accompanied the valley’s newest business — the Oakland Raiders.

The team made their selections on Day Three of the National Football League Draft beneath the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Las Vegas Boulevard South, April 29.

Gov. Brian Sandoval, Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak joined Raiders executives, former players, cheerleaders and about 100 fans for the selections, which started with University of Florida offensive tackle David Sharpe in round four.

The Raiders held the first two days of their draft in Oakland, where the team will remain at least through the 2017 season. A $1.9 billion stadium to be built on 62 acres west of Mandalay Bay will host the team beginning in 2020.