Georgia-based Cortland Partners take management of three senior communities

Atlanta-based Cortland Partners is the new management company for three senior living communities previously owned and managed by Destinations Living.

The ownership of Destinations Living - a collection of eight gated-communities throughout the Las Vegas valley – sold seven of its properties in late October, according to the Clark County Recorder’s office. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is associated with all seven Limited-Liability Companies listed as the property sellers.

Destinations Valley View, 1600 S. Valley View Blvd, Sandhill, 3210 S. Sandhill Road, and Winterhaven, 3300 N. Winterhaven Ave., are now managed by Cortland and are named Attiva - which is the Italian word for active. The combined price of the three properties is about $48 million, according to county records.

“We have found that older adults aren’t just looking for a place to live, they are searching for a community that they can call home and make their own,” said Cortland director of investments Michael Hartman, via a statement.

“With our proven track record of creating value by acquiring and renovating well-located communities and our in-house team that includes construction, interior design, and manufacturing, we are confident that we can create communities that provide the living experience that helps older adults truly enjoy the next chapter in their lives.”

The company manages nearly 35,000 apartment residences in seven states, principally in the southeastern U.S.

The communities Destinations Pebble, 1450 E. Pebble Road, Spring Valley, 3925 S. Jones Blvd., Alexander, 3949 W. Alexander Road, and Pueblo, 8600 Scholar Lane, were sold to individual LLCs that share a Washington D.C. address associated with The Carlyle Group, global private equity and investment firm based in New York. County records show the collective purchase price for the four properties to be about $171 million.

Destinations Oakey, 3900 W. Oakey Blvd., is not listed among properties changing ownership. The property’s website does indicate, however, that the facility celebrated its grand opening on Nov. 3.

The one and two-bedroom rental communities cater to people 55 and over. Pools, fitness centers, clubhouses, picnic areas and community gardens are among the promoted amenities.

Representatives from The Carlyle Group, AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Destinations Living did not respond by press time to Business Press requests to participate in this story.