Nevada Housing Division honored Southern Nevada loan officers and lenders in seven categories at a special luncheon held at the Springs Preserve on Oct. 20.

The honorees included Pierre La Pres, Cornerstone Home Lending, 2016 Fannie Mae MVP; Freedom Mortgage, 2016 Homeownership for Heroes; Becca Green, Guild Mortgage, 2016 Home is Possible MVP; Scott Reynolds, Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Co., 2016 Home is Possible Hall of Fame; Guild Mortgage, 2016 Home is Possible MVL (Most Valuable Lender), presented by US Bank and NHD; Security National Mortgage Co., 2016 Home is Possible MVL, presented by US Bank and NHD; Supreme Lending, 2016 Home is Possible MVL, presented by US Bank and NHD.

The lenders were honored for their participation in the NHD Home Is Possible program, which provides a non-repayable down payment grant of up to 5 percent for Nevada families with a household income of less than $95,500 and a minimum credit score of 640, purchasing a home for less than $400,000.

The buyer must meet standard underwriting requirements, complete a homebuyer education course and live in the home as a primary residence. Information about the Home Is Possible program can be found at homeispossiblenv.org.

Scientific Games Corp. receives

Global Gaming Expo award

Scientific Games Corp. was presented with the Global Gaming Award for Land-Based Gaming Innovation of the Year for “SG Universe” during a presentation ceremony and luncheon at the Sands Expo during the 2016 Global Gaming Expo. “SG Universe” is an omni-channel product suite that allows for the merging of messaging, offers, loyalty accounts, points and promos. The Global Gaming Awards program is among the industry’s most prestigious, as respected CEOs and senior executives from within the industry select the winners. Scientific Games also garnered top-three finishes in three additional categories, including Land-Based Industry Supplier of the Year, Casino Product of the Year and Digital Product of the Year.

Attorney Aviva Gordon named chair of Chamber legislative committee

Aviva Gordon, principal of Gordon Law, was named chair of the 2016-17 Henderson Chamber of Commerce Legislative Committee. The committee works with the chamber’s lobbyist to convey the voice of Southern Nevada’s business community to state representatives during the legislative session, the next of which will begin Feb. 6, 2017. Gordon, who has served on the committee since 2013, has more than 20 years of experience practicing business law in Southern Nevada. She established Gordon Law in 2015, providing businesses with a boutique law firm that could address all their legal needs, and has successfully argued before the Nevada Supreme Court. She replaces outgoing Chair Stan Olsen.

CEO elected to NCJFCJ board of directors

National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges has elected Joe Asher, chief executive officer of William Hill US, to the board of directors. Asher will bring strong leadership and creativity to the NCJFCJ, having been CEO of William Hill US since 2012. Previously, Asher was an attorney with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &Flom.