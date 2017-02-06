IFA names entrepreneur of the year

International Franchise Association has named Gordon Logan, founder and CEO of Sport Clips Haircuts, as the 2016 IFA Entrepreneur of the Year. Sport Clips, headquartered in Georgetown, Texas, is the largest franchise dedicated to men’s and boys’ hair care. Before founding Sport Clips in 1993, Logan owned and operated salons throughout Texas as a franchisee of Command Performance. Logan assembled a top management team and orchestrated the Sport Clips concept, including innovative haircutting systems and marketing programs designed to capitalize on the men’s and boys’ haircut market. Under his leadership, Sport Clips made improvements in human resources, financial status and growth. The brand operates more than 1,500 locations, and the number will exceed 1,600 by 2017.

First presented in 1982, the Entrepreneur of the Year Award is given annually to a visionary who is willing to take risks and who possesses the management skills necessary to create a successful franchising business enterprise.

WGU Nevada scholarship program

In an effort to help develop Southern Nevada’s IT and cybersecurity workforce, the nonprofit, online WGU Nevada is launching a scholarship program in partnership with the Southern Nevada Cybersecurity Alliance. Members of the group who are interested in enrolling in any of the undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs under WGU’s College of Information Technology can apply for one of two $10,000 scholarships available through the partnership. Applications are being accepted for the Cybersecurity Alliance Scholarship, which will allow for $2,500 per six-month term, up to four terms. In addition, the $65 university application fee will be waived for those applying for the scholarship at wgu.edu/tuition_financial_aid/scholarships/snca by March 15. Applicants must be admitted into an undergraduate and post graduate IT degree programs, complete the scholarship application, and be interviewed by a WGU scholarship counselor. Recipients will be selected based on their academic records, financial need, and readiness for online study at WGU Nevada.