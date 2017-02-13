The Safety Consultation and Training Section of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations recognized Helix Electric of Nevada in January for its successful completion of the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program.

Helix Electric of Nevada joins a group of businesses that have successfully entered the SHARP program and maintain exemplary safety and health programs.

Participation in the no-cost program is designed to provide incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve safety and health programs at its work site.

By taking these proactive measures, a business can protect employees, reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s regulations.

Bethany Cronk achieves

MAI Designation​​

HVS has announced that Bethany Cronk, MBA, senior vice president, has achieved her MAI designation from the Appraisal Institute. Cronk’s hotel management experience includes over a decade with Hyatt, Hilton and Sheraton hotels.

She has managed complex consulting assignments for private and public hotel development projects involving lodging site and brand analyses, sensitivity analyses, demand studies and facility recommendations.

Cronk also has significant expertise in the analysis of group-oriented hotels, resorts and destination properties, IACC conference center hotels, airport terminal hotels and convention headquarters hotels.

Cynthia Alexander honored as director emeritus of Nevada Public Radio

Dickinson Wright PLLC has announced that Cynthia L. Alexander, member partner in the Las Vegas office, has been honored by Nevada Public Radio with the title of director emeritus of the board of directors.

Alexander is a business litigator at Dickinson Wright.

Her practice is concentrated on representation of financial institutions, business entities and their corporate officers and directors, and land owners and developers.

She has defended various financial institutions in disputes involving federal and state consumer protection statutes and various common law contract and tort claims, including lender liability claims, in addition to assisting with loan workouts.

She also handles real estate matters, such as title and escrow disputes, real estate contract and easement disputes and wrongful liens, along with a wide array of business disputes.