Darin Marques, ASCAYA sales manager

Q: What are you reading?

A: “The 12-Week Year” by Brian P. Moran. It’s about setting 12-week vs. one-year goals. When you have a big project to complete, you are more likely to get it done when you are setting short-term goals.

Q: What is your favorite restaurant?

A: Hank’s Fine Steaks. It’s a high-end and fun spot. They have great food and a great happy hour.

Q: Where do you work out or play your favorite sport?

A: I like to work out a lot. I like variety and intense workouts and train at Sin City Crossfit in Anthem and Lifetime Fitness in Green Valley.

Q: How do you decompress after a long week?

A: I do yoga to decompress from a long week. I go to Tru Fusion in Henderson.

Q: What do you see as the biggest challenge facing Southern Nevada in the next five years?

A: I’ve lived here since I was 6, so I have seen the city change and grow over the years. One thing Las Vegas has always done well — but been challenged by — is reinventing itself. With less interest in gaming and more in entertainment, how do we make Las Vegas more than just a gambling destination? I believe it will be entertainment … particularly professional sports teams.”