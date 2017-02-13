Kim Walker — Principal, Kim Walker CPA

Q: What are you reading?

A: Currently, I am reading “The War of Art” by Steven Pressfield. It was written to assist artists in breaking through a creative block; however, the lessons perfectly apply to business owners.

Q: Where do you work out/play your favorite sport?

A: I take a daily walk around my neighborhood (without my phone). It’s good exercise and also provides opportunities for me to meet my neighbors and have some meditative downtime.

Q: Where do you like to eat/take clients for meals?

A: My favorite restaurant is Capital Grille. The staff is perpetually friendly, the food is excellent and the view can be charming.

Q: How do you decompress after a long week?

A: Cooking is my “go-to” for chilling out. The more stressful my day, the more exotic the meal I prepare. If you catch me on a particularly hectic day, be sure to invite yourself to dinner!

Q: What do you think is the biggest issue facing Las Vegas in the next five years?

A: I sometimes think that Las Vegas is like the awkward girl in high school who doesn’t recognize her own beauty. We live in a world class city with remarkable citizens. The stars are the limit to what we can achieve. It is simply a matter of identifying common goals and working together.