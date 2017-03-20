Nat Hodgson, Southern Nevada Home Builders Association CEO

Q: What are you reading?

A: NASCAR magazine

Q: What is your favorite restaurant?

A: SC Prime Steakhouse & Bar in Suncoast

Q: Where do you work out or play your favorite sport?

A: Off roading and ATVing. I also love racing cars.

Q: How do you decompress after a long week?

A: After a long week, I like going to the cabin, camping and doing yard work.

Q: What do you see as the biggest challenge facing southern Nevada in the next five years?

A: Our biggest challenge will be the labor shortage in the construction industry. We also will need to draw more diverse industries to our state. We are on that path now, but need to do more.