Demetri Kouretas, CEO of The Grove, a medical marijuana dispensary

What are you reading?

“The Cannabis Manifesto: A New Program for Wellness” by Steve DeAngelo

Where do you like to take clients for dinner or lunch?

Panevino. Great atmosphere and delicious variety.

Where do you work out or play your favorite sport?

Life Time Fitness

How do you decompress after a pressing week?

I love a good movie full of action. It takes my mind off work.

What’s the biggest challenge facing Las Vegas in the next five years?

Education. If we can pass Question 2, hopefully the tax revenue generates what we need for better funding for Nevada’s educational system.