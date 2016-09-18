Executive Calendar

SEPTEMBER 19

Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce hosts a special edition of Eggs &Issues featuring Frank Luntz from 7:15 to 9 a.m. at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Luntz is a political consultant, pollster and public opinion guru. He is a contributor on the Fox News Channel as a frequent commentator and analyst, and is known for running live focus groups during and after presidential debates. $50, members; $65, nonmembers. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/jhngfd4. To secure a reservation, contact the Metro Chamber’s events team at 702-641-5822. For further information, email Joi Holliday, jholliday@lvchamber.com or call 702-586-3812.

SEPTEMBER 22

Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce is hosting a reception for endorsed candidates from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce, 575 Symphony Park Ave., Suite 100. This reception will provide members the unique opportunity to meet and speak with our future elected officials who are pro-business. Chamber endorsed candidates for selected offices such as Nevada state Senate, Nevada state Assembly, Nevada state Board of Education, Clark County Commission and the Clark County School Board of Trustees will be in attendance. This event is open to all members. $25, registration. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/zqar9sl. Please send questions to Maisie Rodolico, mrodolico@lvchamber.com or call 702-586-3846.

SEPTEMBER 24

Public Education Foundation presents its annual Education Hero Award Gala beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Mandarin Oriental, 3752 Las Vegas Blvd. S. Public Education Foundation honors unique individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment and dedication to children and education. Kirk V. Clausen and Wells Fargo will be honored with the Education Hero Award, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman with the Lifetime Education Achievement Award and Tony F. Sanchez lll and NV Energy with the Champion of Children Award. Individual tickets are $750. For reservations online or to purchase tickets, visit http://thepef.org/ed-hero-form. For more information, contact Shari Scheele, 702-799-1042 or email sharis@ccpef.org.