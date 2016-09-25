EXECUTIVE CALENDAR

OCTOBER 3

UNLV Division of Research and Economic Development is hosting the Research Week at UNLV Kickoff Event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at UNLV Lied Library, Goldfield Room, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. The division celebrates UNLV’s research, scholarly and creative activities during its second annual Research Week. The kickoff event will feature lightning talks on research activities at UNLV and throughout the community and will include remarks from President Len Jessup, Executive Vice President and Provost Diane Chase, and Acting Vice President for Research Carolyn Yucha. The event is free and open to the community. For more information, contact Raegen Pietrucha, 702-895-4191 or visit unlv.edu/event/research-week-unlv-kickoff?delta=0. RSVP at unlv.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eyr0fIC2VzLvTEh.

OCTOBER 13

CCIM Southern Nevada Chapter will host its 20th annual Wine Soiree &Silent Auction — Black &White Masquerade from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Cili Restaurant at Bali Hai Golf Course, 5160 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Guests should be dressed in black and white for an evening of great wine and food, a silent auction, cash drawing, raffle and networking.

Proceeds will benefit the Southern Nevada CCIM Education Fund, John S. Park Elementary School and Southern Nevada CCIM Preferred Charities. $99 per person, prepaid by Oct. 7; $125 at the door. For more information or to register online, visit snccim.org/event-2239375.

Commercial Real Estate Women Las Vegas’ October 2016 monthly luncheon meeting, with special guest Jesse Ferrell, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Las Vegas Country Club, 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive. Ferrell has been coaching and energizing key professionals, executive and senior executives for the past 36 years on how to get organized and take care of their personal and professional endeavors. $40, members; $50, nonmembers. For more information or to register online, visit crewlv.org/event-2270109.

The Economic Club of Las Vegas presents Brexit: Impact on Euro and US Economies from 5 to 7 p.m. at Caesars Palace, Octavius Room, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Michael Dugher, a leading Parliamentarian in the UK Labour Party, delivers a presentation regarding the United Kingdom, Europe, Brexit, the polarization of politics and policy and what it means for the U.S. elections. The presentation will be followed by a moderated question-and-answer session.

Event fee is $50. To purchase online, visit tinyurl.com/jf2dqgg. For more information, call 702-558-9202 or email info@econclublv.org.