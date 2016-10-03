EXECUTIVE CALENDAR

OCTOBER 4

Nevada Health Care Forum will host health care leaders at the ninth annual forum event will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tuscany Suites, 255 E. Flamingo Road. This year’s forum will focus on a broad range of topics, including national impact of health care reform and evolution of the industry, health care quality and nursing care, Medicaid expansion, aligning efforts of physicians, hospitals and payers, and prescription drug abuse. Dozens of the nation’s leading health care industry executives and officials will be speaking. The public is invited to attend. To register online, visit www.nevadahealthcareforum.com.

OCTOBER 5

Cleveland Clinic Lunch &Learn: FTD: Exploring the Diagnosis &What’s New will be from noon to 1 p.m. at Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave. Explore the manifestations and diagnosis of FTD and discuss the best diagnostic tools available to us. For more information, email louruvosocialserv@ccf.org or contact Jasmine Sligh at 702-271-9563.

OCTOBER 5-11

Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce members will host “Neighborhood Mingle Meetings” throughout the Valley, meetings which will be held at member businesses on the eastside, downtown, Summerlin and North Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Chamber leadership and board members will help facilitate interaction and connections with attendees. Oct. 5: Eastside — Vegas PBS, 3050 E. Flamingo, 7:30 to 8 a.m. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/gnoe8qs; Oct. 6: Summerlin — Nordstrom Rack at Downtown Summerlin, 2310 Park Centre Drive from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/gr6g89p; Oct. 11: Downtown — Manpower, 231 S. 3rd St., Suite 285, 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/hpyku95; Oct. 11: North Las Vegas — North Las Vegas City Hall, 9th-floor conference room, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. N. Lunchtime mingle from 11:30 a.m. to noon with program to follow. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/z93sdlf.

OCTOBER 13

Nevada Restaurant Association Industry Meeting SNHD will be 2 to 4 p.m. at Carmine’s Restaurant, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. S. , the Forum Shops at Caesars. The Southern Nevada Health District will be discussing current issues and regulations. There is no cost to members. Register at http://tinyurl.com/gw9sd27.

OCTOBER 20

Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association will host the sixth annual Stars of the Industry Hospitality Awards Gala from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Aria Resort, 3730 Las Vegas Blvd South. The event honors the exemplary hospitality employees from throughout Nevada. Nominees and award recipients are honored and recognized at the gala for superior service they provide for Nevada’s hospitality industry. Special keynote speaker will be Paula Lawrence, executive director of Dress for Success Southern Nevada. Following dinner, the awards ceremony will commence. Sponsors will be part of the festivities by assisting in giving out the awards. $150, individual tickets. To purchase online or for more information, visit http://tinyurl.com/z8alhna.

OCTOBER 30

Nevada State Apartment Association Community Outreach: Walking for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Red Rock Casino, 11011 West Charleston Blvd. NVSAA Members have an opportunity to walk with the American Cancer Society. Contributions will assist in promoting prevention and early detection, supporting patients in their recovery and pursuing lifesaving treatments. $25, registration. To register online, visit http://tinyurl.com/zugfv6n.