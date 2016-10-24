EXECUTIVE CALENDAR

OCTOBER 26

Las Vegas Chapter of the Federalist Society luncheon will begin at 11:45 a.m. at Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse, 360 E. Flamingo Road. The guest speaker is Judge Diarmuid O’Scannlain of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, who will discuss late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s impact on American law. Judge O’Scannlain will compare and contrast the legal landscape before and after Justice Scalia, examining broad themes and discussing particular cases in which other justices have adopted his approach to legal issues. Admission is $50. To RSVP or for details about CLE credit, contact Lynn Warren at 702-331-3219, lvfedsoc@yahoo.com.

Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce Cocktails and Conversations will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Las Vegas Harley-Davidson, 5191 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Members will have the opportunity to engage Nevada’s leaders in a relaxed social setting. Hear first-hand from leaders about issues impacting our state and business community. The guest will be Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown. RSVP required. Registration is $50. Register online at tinyurl.com/z4sbcuk. For more information, contact Maisie Rodolico at mrodolico@lvchamber.com or call 702-586-3846.

OCTOBER 27

Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce Eggs &Issues featuring Republican Congressman Cresent Hardy will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane. Hardy, representing Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District, will speak about important legislation before Congress and field questions from attendees. Eggs &Issues is a program designed to connect members with federal policymakers, enabling engagement on subjects that impact the Southern Nevada business community. President’s Club members are invited to participate in a roundtable discussion with Hardy immediately after the breakfast. $40, members; $55, nonmembers. RSVP required. You must be registered for the breakfast to attend. To register online, visit tinyurl.com/gnn259d. For further information, call Joi Holliday at 702-586-3812.

NOVEMBER 7

Henderson Chamber of Commerce presents the HCC Foundation Golf Tournament Chipping in for Vets to benefit the HCC Foundation and the 22 Warriors Foundation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. with registration and continental breakfast. This is an opportunity to support a worthwhile cause while enjoying golf at Chimera Golf Club in Tuscany with fellow veterans, business owners and community leaders. Email Bill Bokelmann, foundation director, at bbokelmann@hendersonchamber.com or call 702-209-3967.

NOVEMBER 10

Henderson Chamber of Commerce and the city’s Economic Development/Redevelopment division will host Henderson’s 17th annual Economic Development and Small Business Awards from 6 to 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Chamber of Commerce will highlight members who are making a difference in the small business community. Tickets for the dinner program are $95 and can be purchased online at hendersonchamber.com. For more information, call the Henderson Chamber of Commerce at 702-565-8951.