Executive Calendar

DECEMBER 13

U.S. Green Building Council Nevada November Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Innevation Center, 6795 S. Edmond St. The luncheon will cover the recent District Court and PUCN decisions regarding net metering in Nevada, impact upon existing net-metering customers and the future outlook for net metering in Nevada. The speaker will be Curt Ledford, an attorney and a partner with McDonald Carrano Willson. Lunch will be provided. $25, members; $30, nonmembers. To purchase online, visit http://tinyurl.com/jh4u6o3.

The 2017 Economic Outlook Conference will be 8 to 10:30 a.m. (with breakfast served at 7 a.m.) at M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The conference will feature Dr. Stephen M. Miller, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research and professor of economics at Lee Business School. Miller will address the global economy and its effect on the United States, Nevada and Las Vegas economies. His talk will also include the potential for economic growth, employment and unemployment, tourism, gaming and construction in Las Vegas. He will present CBER’s economic outlook for the nation, Nevada and Southern Nevada for the coming year. Following Miller’s presentation, guest speaker Dr. Bo Bernhard, executive director of the International Gaming Institute at the William F. Harrah College of Hotel Administration at UNLV, will discuss findings from recent research during his presentation, “A Globalized Tomorrow: Projecting Las Vegas Into an International Future.” Tickets are $100 each. Registered attendees will receive a CD copy of CBER’s 2017 forecasts and continental breakfast. Registration and additional information are available at http://cber.unlv.edu/outlook.html. For additional information call 702-895-3191.

DECEMBER 15

Southern Nevada CCIM Chapter 2016 Holiday Luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Four Seasons, Acacia Ballroom, 3960 Las Vegas Blvd. South. This event honors sponsors, designees and members. Donations will benefit John S. Park Elementary School. Visit the donation wish list at http://tinyurl.com/jegjfg4. Members are free; $75, nonmembers. Register online at snccim.org/event-2315137/Registration.

Las Vegas Chapter of the Nevada Society of CPAs December 2016 Las Vegas Chapter Meeting will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway. Guest speaker will be Paul Moradkhan, vice president of government affairs. $30, members; $40, nonmembers. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/hj7kf4l or call the Society Office, 775-826-6800.