Executive Calendar

JAN. 26

Latin Chamber of Commerce Bagels &Politics with Jon Ralston will begin at 8 a.m. at the Latin Chamber of Commerce, 300 N. 13th St. Ralston will cover the 2016 elections, 2017 elections and beyond, as well as his newest and most important project to date, the Nevada Independent. Tickets are $7.

Clark County Bar Association January Bar Luncheon will be noon to 1:30 p.m. at Vic &Anthony’s Steakhouse, 129 E. Fremont St., featuring a special presentation of “Ethics in Government Law” by Nevada Commission on ethics Executive Director, Yvonne M. Nevarez-Goodson, Esq. Learn about the provisions of the Ethics in Government Law set forth in NRS 281A. $50, members; $60, nonmembers. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/gtd56e4. For more information, call CCBA at 702-387-6011.

Asian Chamber of Commerce January monthly luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gold Coast, 4000 W. Flamingo Road. $35, members; $55, nonmembers. To register online, visit http://tinyurl.com/hbpwgc6. For more information, contact Asian Chamber of Commerce at 702-737-4300.

JAN. 30

Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce Focus Las Vegas: Clark County School District Reorganization will be 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Desert Research Institute, 755 E. Flamingo Road. With the reorganization of CCSD, there are many questions in the community: What is the plan? How will it be implemented? What does it mean for students, parents and teachers? What opportunities does it present to improve classroom performance? And what are some of the lessons from other regions to consider? Featured speakers are Pat Skorkowsky, CCSD superintendent; Nicole Rourke, CCSD; Honorable David Gardner, Connor &Connor PLLC; Paul Moradkhan, Las Vegas Metro Chamber; Tod Story, ACLU; Magdalena Martinez, The Lincy Institute; Brenda Pearson, Clark County Education Association; John Guedry, Bank of Nevada; Caryne Shea, HOPE for Nevada. The moderator will be John Huck, Fox 5. $25, registration. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/z9rvfdm. For more information, contact Kimberly Bagdasarian at 702-586-3825 or kimberly@leadership.vegas.