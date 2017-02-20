EXECUTIVE CALENDAR

FEB. 20

Chinese American Citizens Alliance — Las Vegas Lodge Pay it Forward Awards &Inaugural Lunar (Chinese) New Year Celebration will be 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rio, KJ Kitchen, 3700 W. Flamingo Road. Join federal and state lawmakers at the first Pay it Forward Awards. Tickets are $45 to $3,000. To purchase online, visit http://tinyurl.com/h5ktzcz. For more information, email lodge president Hui-Lim Ang at whynotkt2@gmail.com or lodge treasurer Jim Kei at jjkei8@cox.net.

FEB. 21

Public Relations Society of America Las Vegas Chapter The Inside Scoop luncheon — The Nevada Independent with founder and editor Jon Ralston and managing editor Elizabeth Thompson will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Bonefish Grill, 6527 Las Vegas Blvd. $25 members; $30 nonmembers. For more information or to register online, visit http://tinyurl.com/zld2x8p.

Keystone Corp. breakfast will be 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Las Vegas Country Club, 3000 Joe W Brown Drive. Cost is $30. To purchase online, visit http://tinyurl.com/hs9l5ng. For more information, contact Keystone Corp. at 702-952-2456 or visit keystonenevada.com.

FEB. 22

Nevada Taxpayers Association 95th annual dinner will be 5:30 to 8:45 p.m. at Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., Carson City. The program includes a presentation of the Free Enterprise Award and the Cashman Good Government Award. Featured speaker will be Kil Huh, senior director — the Pew Charitable Trusts, who will speak on the state’s fiscal health. For reservations, contact Cindy Creighton at ccreighton@nevadataxpayers.org. For more information, visit http://tinyurl.com/z6y4q9n or contact Nevada Taxpayers Association Carson City Office at 775-882-2697.

FEB. 23

Asian Chamber of Commerce Chinese New Year Gala and Community Achievement Awards will be 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gold Coast, Nevada Ballroom, 4000 W. Flamingo Road. Individual tickets are $88. For more information, contact Asian Chamber of Commerce at 702-737-4300 or email info@lvacc.org.

UNLV Jim Rogers Contrarian Lecture, delivered by Walter Kirn, will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lee and Thomas Beam Music Center. Kirn, a 2015-2016 Diana L. Bennett BMI Fellow, will deliver an original lecture. Kirn is the author of nine books, and his work has often appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, The New Republic, GQ and elsewhere. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit http://tinyurl.com/jkp3dpe.