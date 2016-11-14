Full-service self-storage start-up expands to Las Vegas

Closetbox, a full-service self-storage startup, announced expansion into the Las Vegas Valley at the end of October.

“I’m excited about opening Las Vegas. It had been on our radar for a long while, and we were finally able to get all of the pieces in place to start serving the demand for full-service storage in Las Vegas,” Closetbox CEO Marcus Mollmann said.

The company provides moving services to residential and business consumers, at no charge, from their site to a local warehouse facility. Movers will provide labels for individual items, and items can be tracked via an online dashboard. The company has a one-touch return option inside the online dashboard, which can activate the return of a customer’s items from Closetbox’s warehouse at 1780 S. Mohave Road.

ER at The Lakes opensNov. 1

ER at the Lakes, a provider-based, off-campus emergency facility that acts as a department of Southern Hills Hospital &Medical Center, opened Nov. 1.

The 10,000-square-foot facility at 3325 S. Fort Apache Road contains 12 exam rooms, around-the-clock laboratory testing, X-ray, CT scanning and ultrasound and a separate entrance for pediatric patients. The facility is open 24/7 and is staffed by board-certified emergency room physicians, nurses and other health care professionals.

Southern Hills is one of four hospitals under Sunrise Health System — a division of Hospital Corp. of America — in the Las Vegas Valley. The others are Sunrise Hospital, Sunrise Children’s Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.