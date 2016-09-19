Infiniti dealership to be renovated

Park Place Infiniti’s dealership on West Sahara Avenue is slated for a multimillion-dollar renovation.

“This latest project is another example of how Park Place is committed to investing in Southern Nevada. We’ve been bullish on Nevada’s economy and have been seeing rising auto sales over the past couple of years,” Park Place Infiniti General Manager Rob Schweizer said. “We’ve seen a trend with people seeking to upgrade to a new luxury vehicle, as opposed to holding onto to their vehicle longer.”

The latest round of renovations to the 6-acre property includes creating a new main entrance with a 6,000-square-foot display area, refurbished façade for its preowned vehicles sales center and 18,000 square feet of improved parking. Boyd Martin Construction LLC is doing the work. Construction is expected to be complete this fall.

Senior living center celebrates grand opening

An assisted living and memory care center will be celebrating its grand opening on Sept. 22.

The 77,000-square-foot Coronado Heights Senior Living center’s opening will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting by Henderson City Councilwoman Gerri Schroder and the Henderson Chamber of Commerce at 10:30 a.m. at 2320 Ione Road in Henderson.

The facility contains 99 apartments, 79 assisted living and 20 memory care units. Community amenities will include a movie theater, two courtyards, scheduled transportation to nearby shopping and restaurants and other offerings.