Posted 

Mentoring Moment with Jennifer DeHaven, President of Millenium Staffing

Mentoring Moment with Jennifer DeHaven, President of Millenium Staffing

8276024_web1_img_28691_8276024.jpg
Jennifer DeHaven is president of Millennium Staffing. Photo by Buford Davis / Las Vegas Business Press

By Buford Davis
Las Vegas Review-Journal
 

Mentoring Moment