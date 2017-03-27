B&P Advertising wins top awards at Las Vegas ADDYS

The Las Vegas chapter of the American Advertising Federation recognized B&P Advertising, Media and Public Relations with top honors at its annual ADDY Awards event March 17 at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

The creative team at B&P won the Judge’s Choice ADDY for its work on the Bellagio One Drop direct mail campaign, which also won the Gold ADDY in the Sales & Marketing Direct Mail category. This winning entry was the result of a group effort by Executive Creative Director Rob Catalano, Creative Director Mike Lawrence, art director Trish Durden, copywriter Shannon Sarver and production manager Tim Gayhart.

The team claimed two more Gold ADDYS, including one in the Sales & Marketing Direct Mail, Flat-Single category for The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Evolution campaign. This campaign was produced by Catalano, Lawrence, Sarver, Gayhart, art director Laurie Nickerson and graphic designer Nick Iannuccilli.

B&P won its third Gold ADDY in the Sales & Marketing, Direct Mail, 3-D Mixed-Single category for The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Million Point Club campaign, led by Catalano, Lawrence, Sarver, Gayhart and art director Drew Schultz.

B&P also won a Bronze Award in the Integrated Brand Identity Campaign category for its logo design for The Ride Premium Indoor Cycling.

As the only advertising awards show in Las Vegas, winners go right to regionals, then on to nationals.