EXECUTIVE CALENDAR

MARCH 22

The Southern Nevada Chapter of CCIM monthly luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Palms Casino Addison Room Casino Floor, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Devin Lee, director of multifamily investments at Northcap, moderates a panel discussion with Northcap CEO John Tippins, The Korte Co. Las Vegas Division President Greg Korte, and The Bascom Group Senior Principal Scott McClave. $60 at the door. snccim.org for more information.

APRIL 1

Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and the Las Vegas Review-Journal present the 2017 Silver Nugget Awards, which honor the highest achievements in the local homebuilding industry, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Red Rock Casino, Red Rock Ballroom, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Individual tickets are $125. To register online, visit http://tinyurl.com/hlrylck. For more information, contact Melissa McCabe, Las Vegas Review-Journal, at 702-383-0469.

APRIL 6

Houldsworth, Russo &Co. breakfast briefing, “Is Twitter Stupid?” will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Houldsworth, Russo &Co., 8675 S. Eastern Ave., presented by Judy Jenner. Do you hate Twitter, don’t understand it or think it’s a waste of time? Are you still puzzled by the term “hashtag”? Love it or hate it, Twitter is here to stay, and there’s no doubt that this platform has a major impact on business. Allow the presenter, who has more than 11,000 followers on this divisive social media platform, to explain to you, in clear language, what Twitter is, how it should be used and what you can expect from using it, from increasing your public profile to interacting with others in your profession. No technical experience is necessary, and attendees do not need to have a Twitter account to benefit from this presentation. The speaker also will cover the importance of safeguarding your online reputation, how to use lists and hashtags, address ethics and trolling and will decipher Twitter lingo for you. Jenner is the owner of Twin Translations, a boutique language services company in Las Vegas and Vienna, Austria, that provides translation and interpreting services to clients on three continents. For more information or to register online, visit trusthrc.com/events/breakfast-briefing-twitter-stupid.

APRIL 27

Southern Nevada Home Builders Association’s Night at the 51s will be 7 to 9 p.m. at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North. “SNHBA Night” at the 51s baseball game will benefit HomeAid Southern Nevada. Proceeds will benefit the association’s HomeAid Southern Nevada chapter, which is building new lives for the homeless men, women and children in our community. Ticket price is $11. To purchase tickets online, visit http://tinyurl.com/jul5e5p.