On the Move

CONSTRUCTION

DC Building Group has promoted Dave Teator to vice president of operations for the company. Previously, he served as senior project manager. In his new role, Teator is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day company operations, management policies, customer quality assurance, customer retention, allocation of resources, and safety compliance. Teator continues to be member of DC Building Group’s executive management team and will ensure effective execution of strategies, client development and growth. Teator is an industry veteran in commercial construction with more than 30 years of experience. He has a diverse construction background in residential, commercial and industrial construction with an emphasis on office, retail, hospitality, medical and educational construction.

MEDIA

KPS3 Marketing has hired Kenyon Haliwell as a web developer. Haliwell will work with the firm’s development team, coding websites and apps for a wide range of clients and projects. Haliwell previously worked as the chief technology officer for Move Your Mountain Inc., where he oversaw technical infrastructure, web application development, and tracking and monitoring analytics and data. He also founded and served as president at KH2 Studios, a digital agency with a focus on web development.

REAL ESTATE

Dickson Realty has promoted Andrew Reel to vice president of marketing and technology. Reel is responsible for the development and execution of the company’s marketing strategy, the website design, user experience and functionality, internal and external communications, and identification and implementation of the best technology tools for agents and employees. Reel has been with Dickson Realty for more than 10 years, having started his career in management consulting at Andersen Consulting. He has also worked for Charles Schwab &Co. on its global problem management team.

SPORTS

Las Vegas National Hockey League has hired Raphael Pouliot to its staff as an amateur scout. Pouliot leaves the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League to join the team. While there, he served as director of player development and regional scout.