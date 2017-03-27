ON THE MOVE

CONSTRUCTION

McCarthy Building Cos. Inc. has hired Tom Richardson as senior project manager. Richardson is a construction industry veteran and brings more than 23 years of project management, business development and estimating expertise to his new leadership role. Previously, Richardson served as project executive for Hammes Co. He has held the lead role on several hospitality and gaming projects, including numerous master plans and more than $4 billion of completed work across the valley.

EXECUTIVE BOARDS

Brian Blakley, an attorney at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP, has joined the founding board of directors for Nevada Rise Academy, a charter school being planned to serve at-risk children. Blakley adds legal experience and expertise to the board of directors. As a litigator at one of Nevada’s most respected law firms, he has worked on highly publicized school district cases and regularly volunteers his time to work on pro bono matters through the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

Sunrise Children’s Foundation has named its new board of directors for 2017. Dave Sanberg, executive director, Sunrise Children’s Foundation; Judie Verb, U.S. Bank; Kaleo Curtis, the Public Education Foundation; Lindsay Diamond, University of Nevada, Las Vegas; Monica Plaxton Garin, attorney/insurance broker; James Grimes, Eldorado Resorts Corporation; J Parker Kurlinski, neonatologist; Dee Ladd; Margaret Ann Lynch; Melanie Maviglia, Nevada State Bank; Denise Mora, America First Credit Union; Courtney Orrock, Wyndham Consumer Finance; Alexandria Osborne, Early Head Start parent; Dwain Rittenhouse, Clinton Nevada LLC; Bonnie Rosselli, Alphagraphics; Jennifer Bradley, JB Public Relations; Victor Salerno (Emeritus member), American Wagering Inc.; Michael E. Minden (Emeritus member), Michael E. Minden Diamond Jewelers.

FINANCIAL

Nevada State Bank has named Stewart Wilson senior vice president, corporate lending team leader. Wilson will be responsible for construction lending and permanent loans for commercial real estate projects in Nevada. Wilson brings more than 25 years of banking experience to this position and has served in various management roles for US Bank, Bank of America and Norwest Bank. He was most recently with Beal Bank in Plano, Texas, serving as portfolio manager for CLMG Corp. and underwriting/due diligence team lead for Beal Bank’s Loan Acquisition Group.

INSURANCE

LP Insurance Services Inc. has hired Steve Peitz, Carlos Ruiz and Loren Pierce. They have collectively been in the risk management industry for more than 30 years. Peitz has experience in risk abatement, specifically construction, industrial and mining. Ruiz has a long history of safety and loss mitigation throughout many industries, especially large construction projects. Pierce brings with him years of risk management experience, as well as unique areas of expertise including fire protection and explosion prevention in addition to more traditional activities such as construction and compliance.

LEGAL

McDonald Carano has hired Dennis Gutwald to the firm’s Gaming &Administrative Law Group. Gutwald has more than 20 years of experience counseling premier gaming companies, banks, investment companies and high profile individuals on all aspects of gaming law and working with businesses requiring liquor licenses in Clark County, including nightclubs, restaurants, and taverns. He joins from the Las Vegas office of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, where he practiced for over 16 years. Prior to that service, Gutwald spent seven years as a senior agent in the Investigations Division of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, which regulates the State of Nevada’s multi-billion dollar gaming industry.

Bailey Kennedy has promoted Joshua P. Gilmore to partner. Gilmore has worked with the firm for seven years and practices in the area of complex commercial litigation, including disputes in such areas as class actions, product defects, tobacco litigation, business torts, and commercial and corporate law. His clients include restaurateurs, medical providers, transportation companies, property management companies, financial services companies, and business owners. He also represents clients in matters involving professional responsibility and legal ethics, including legal malpractice, discipline defense, and attorney disqualification.

Lagomarsino Law has hired Melanie L. Thomas as an associate attorney. Previously, Thomas’ background primarily involved the handling of complex litigation matters, representing health care providers in medical negligence actions. She also has experience in defending one of the largest corporations in negligence and other related matters. She has significant experience in handling cases from inception up through the time of trial.

MEDICAL

Shepherd Eye Center has hired Brian G.B. Gaster to the team. Dr. Gaster joins Shepherd Eye Center after 17 years in practice in Pennsylvania. He will see patients at the Summerlin and southwest locations.

SPORTS

Vegas Golden Knights has hired Jim Frevola as the club’s senior vice president and chief sales officer. Frevola will oversee the organization’s media sales and sponsorship efforts, collaborate on securing new partnerships in the business community and provide insightful direction to the team’s overall sales strategy. Frevola will also play a critical role in selling all digital, radio and television inventory throughout the Golden Knights regional territory. Frevola comes to the Golden Knights after three years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their chief partnership officer. Frevola was previously based in Las Vegas with UFC as their vice president of marketing partnerships — North America from 2011 to 2014. He has also held senior level positions with Lincoln Financial Media.

Submit On the Move, Accolades and Executive Calendar entries to news@businesspress.vegas