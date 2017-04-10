ON THE MOVE

EXECUTIVE BOARDS

The Neon Museum has named Michael Wilkins to its board of trustees. Wilkins, chief executive officer and member of the board of Marshall Retail Group LLC, oversees all aspects of this 165-store business with more than 1,100 employees and operations in 15 states in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Prior to joining MRG in 2002, Wilkins’ career saw him in executive roles overseeing brand development and merchandising at Park Place Entertainment and Caesars World (now Caesars Entertainment). He serves as an emeritus member of the Las Vegas Animal Foundation board of directors and previously served on the boards of the Las Vegas Art Museum and the Jewish Federation.