Nevada State Bank donates $10K to Make-A-Wish

Nevada State Bank presented a check for $10,000 to Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada. The check was presented March 1 during a break at the final home game for the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels.

During the 2016-2017 basketball season, Nevada State Bank partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to sponsor Swish for A-Wish. With every free throw made by a Rebel during the season, Nevada State Bank donated $25 to help make wishes come true.

Local doctor donates $50,000 to launch program

Dr. Paul Lanfranchi and his private practice, the Lanfranchi Center Facial Plastic Surgery &Rejuvenation, has committed to helping more cancer patients get their life-saving treatments. This program is known as “TLC Lift For Life” and is a supporter of the American Cancer Society and complements its Road to Recovery transportation program.

When Road to Recovery volunteers are unable to fulfill a ride request, TLC Lift For Life provides free taxi transportation for patients to and from their cancer care appointments. The Lanfranchi Center also has supported the American Cancer Society by accepting new wigs, scarves and hats on behalf of the Society’s Cancer Resource Center.

The company also participates in the Look Good Feel Better program, in which volunteer beauty professionals share beauty tips with women cancer patients who are going through chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Lexus of Las Vegas sponsors Ronald McDonald House Charities

Lexus of Las Vegas has pledged to match dollar for dollar up to $1,000 to help Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas reach its goal of $5,000 during Nevada’s Big Give 24-hour online crowdfunding event March 23.

This one-day fundraiser was created by United Way of Southern Nevada and NevadaGIVES, whose mission is to raise awareness of and increase charitable giving in Nevada. The campaign kicks off at midnight, March 23 and runs until 11:59 p.m. To donate to the Las Vegas Ronald McDonald House, visit rmhlv.org. “ The minimum donation is $5.

Henderson Chamber to help Project Gentlemen

Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation collected 1,000 suits, sport coats, ties and gently worn shoes during February in support of Project Gentlemen, the philanthropic arm of I Am A Gentleman, an organization committed to developing leaders one man at a time.

Project Gentlemen aims to clothe young men graduating from high school and re-entering the work force. The drive accepted quality pieces and monetary donations throughout the month at the Henderson Chamber of Commerce to instill confidence in young men in need of business attire to wear during job interviews.

Hospice Pet Therapy to hold Dog Bed &Blanket Drive

From Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, all Nathan Adelson locations served as drop-off points for new or gently used items for the Hospice’s Dog Bed &Blanket Drive, a pet therapy program celebrating its sixth year.

Donated items included dog and cat beds, blankets, towels, wash cloths, linens and unopened pet food. NetEffect, a provider of computer and information technology support and consulting services for businesses, also served as a fourth drop-off point.