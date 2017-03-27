Nevada State Bank presents check to foundation

Debby Herman of Nevada State Bank presented a check for $8,718 to the Reno Rodeo Foundation, the charitable arm of the Reno Rodeo, Northern Nevada’s longest-running and largest annual professional sporting event.

This is the sixth year Nevada State Bank helped collect donations of clothing and cash for the cause. Bank colleagues at each branch encouraged clients to “Donate a Dollar for Denim” by buying paper denim pockets which covered branch walls.

The Reno Rodeo Foundation uses cash contributions to purchase new clothing items for children throughout the year.

Sands Cares gives Communities In Schools of Nevada $10k

Sands Cares, the charitable branch of Las Vegas Sands Corp., donated $10,000 to Communities in Schools of Nevada March 3, at The Venetian.

Stephanie Stanton, Sands Cares director, and Anna Schmid, vice president of administration and event optimization at the Venetian and the Palazzo, presented the check to CIS of Nevada CEO, Dr. Tiffany Tyler and resource development director, Brittany McCoy.

The donation will help offset the costs of college application fees and other post-secondary interests for CIS of Nevada seniors. SAT and ACT testing can cost $75 per student, cap and gown rental can cost graduates $85 each and non-refundable college application fees can cost students between $45 and $75 per application.

Smithfield Foods, Albertsons supports Three Square

Smithfield Foods and Albertsons donates more than 35,000 pounds of protein to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas as part of Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes initiative.

This large corporate donation will provide more than 140,000 servings of protein, a staple of a well-balanced meal, to families in Southern Nevada.

In the Las Vegas Valley, one in seven people faces hunger every day.