Posted 

VIDEO: Mentoring Moments - with Fafie Moore of Southern Nevada ERA Brokers Consolidated

VIDEO: Mentoring Moments - with Fafie Moore of Southern Nevada ERA Brokers Consolidated

video_8661049_0.mov
Mentoring Moments: Fafie Moore

VIDEO: Mentoring Moments - with Fafie Moore of Southern Nevada ERA Brokers Consolidated

8661049_web1_dsc_0879a_8661049.jpg
Buford Davis / Las Vegas Review Journal Fafie Moore of Southern Nevada ERA Brokers Consolidated

VIDEO: Mentoring Moments - with Fafie Moore of Southern Nevada ERA Brokers Consolidated

8661049_web1_dsc_0879_8661049.jpg
Buford Davis / Las Vegas Review Journal Fafie Moore, right, of Southern Nevada ERA Brokers Consolidated, and host Debbie Donaldson

By Buford Davis
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Mentoring Moments with Fafie Moore of Southern Nevada ERA Brokers Consolidated