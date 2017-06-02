Saturday, June 3, 2017
Las Vegas Business Press
Advertise
Subscribe
Email Alerts
Purchase Lists
eEdition
Las Vegas Business Press
Search this site
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
RSS
Home
In Brief
Calendar
For the Record
Special Sections
C-Level
C-Suite
Industry Q&A
Industry Tribute
Columns
Banking Insider
Best Practices
Editor's Note
Expert's Corner
Gaming Insider
Numbers Cruncher
Publisher's Note
Real Estate Note Book
Economy
Chamber
Government
Legal
Small Business
Technology
Transportation
Conventions
Finance
Banking
Earnings
Insurance
Investing
Gaming & Hospitality
Entertainment
Health Care
Business of Medicine
Photo / Video Features
Mentoring Moment
Events
Real Estate
Deal Watch
Real Estate Briefs
You are here
Home
»
Photo / Video Features
»
Mentoring Moment
Mentoring Moments host...
Posted
June 2, 2017 - 5:00am
VIDEO: Mentoring Moments - with Fafie Moore of Southern Nevada ERA Brokers Consolidated
VIDEO: Mentoring Moments - with Fafie Moore of Southern Nevada ERA Brokers Consolidated
video_8661049_0.mov
Mentoring Moments: Fafie Moore
VIDEO: Mentoring Moments - with Fafie Moore of Southern Nevada ERA Brokers Consolidated
Buford Davis / Las Vegas Review Journal Fafie Moore of Southern Nevada ERA Brokers Consolidated
VIDEO: Mentoring Moments - with Fafie Moore of Southern Nevada ERA Brokers Consolidated
Buford Davis / Las Vegas Review Journal Fafie Moore, right, of Southern Nevada ERA Brokers Consolidated, and host Debbie Donaldson
By Buford Davis
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Mentoring Moments with Fafie Moore of Southern Nevada ERA Brokers Consolidated
Mentoring Moments host...