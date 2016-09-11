DEAL WATCH

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

▶ CP 121 LLC purchased 12,320 square feet of industrial space in Corporate Park Industrial at 121 Corporate Park in Henderson for $1.66 million. Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the seller, Elevon Corporate Park LLC and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented CP 121.

▶ Empire Mesa Development LLC purchased 0.76 acres of industrial land in Hillside Business Park at 931 and 939 Empire Mesa Way in Henderson for $281,401. David Grant of Colliers International represented the seller, Blue HUD LLC and Eric Molfetta and Chris Zunis of Colliers International represented Empire Mesa.

▶ Regi and Annie Mathew purchased 2,500 square feet of office space at 3413 S. Eastern Ave. in Las Vegas for $280,000. Tom Naseef and Jeff Naseef of Colliers International represented the buyer.

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ HealthMedica Inc. and San Francisco Medical Institute Inc. leased 7,100 square feet of office space for 126 months at 3940 S. Eastern Ave. for $1.2 million. Bob Acuff of Colliers International represented the tenants and Ben Millis, Chris Beets and Dave Wrzesinski of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the landlord, Somerset at Sahara LLC.

▶ SBV leased 1,614 square feet of retail space in Canyon Lakes at 9134 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 2A for $207,000 and 87 months. Douglas Crook of Douglas Crook &Associates represented SBV and Liz Clare and Jackie Young of Avison Young represented the landlord, Canyon Lakes.

▶ Cinnamons Las Vegas LLC leased 3,664 square feet of retail space in the Shoppes at Summerlin Parkway Shopping Center at 7591 W. Washington Ave., Suite 110-120 from PWREO Buffalo Washington LLC and AG Brookfield LLC. Phillip Dunning of Colliers International represented Cinnamons.

▶ Silver State Empire LLC leased 3,221 square feet of industrial space in Harsch Post Commerce Center at 6209-6211 Dean Martin Drive. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the Silver State Empire.

▶ Abdiel Garcia Maltese &Gamal D. Garcia dba TGM Fabrications leased 2,537 square feet of industrial space in Craig Business Center at 3853 E. Craig Road, Suite 8 in North Las Vegas. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, T Properties LLC.

▶ ESPN Regional Television leased 2,100 square feet of office space in Pebble Place Business Center at 2140 E. Pebble Road. Suzette LaGrange and Kara Walker of Colliers International represented the lessor, CVK LLC.

▶ Artform Salon LLC leased 1,530 square feet of retail space in Gramercy Commons at 5752 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 150. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the landlords, BK National Solutions LLC, 12223 Gorham LLC and Stetson Ranch LLC.

▶ Redemption World Outreach Church leased 1,505 square feet of office space in Decatur Festival Center at 4170 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite C7. Brett S. Beck of Virtus Commercial represented Redempion World and the landlord, Decatur Flamingo Garden LLC.

▶ Valley Eyebrow Threading leased 1,300 square feet of retail space in Simmons Centre at 3030 W. Ann Road, Suite 110 in North Las Vegas. Jakke Farley and Jeff Mitchell of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Simmons Centre, LLC.

▶ Deep Beauty Spa LLC leased 1,190 square feet of retail space in Vegas Valley Plaza at 2775 S. Nellis Blvd.. David Grant represented the landlord, L.D. Nellis LLC.