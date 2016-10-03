DEAL WATCH

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

▶ LA Properties Investment Inc. purchased the 135,182-square-foot Edmond Town Center at 1080 W. Owens Ave. in Las Vegas for $5.5 million. Charles Moore, Marlene Fujita Winkel and Bart DeBuono of CBRE represented the seller, Edmond Town Center LLC and Scot Prince and Neal Anzalotti of LogicCRE represented the buyer.

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ Water Tec of Tucson Inc. leased 5,664 square feet of industrial space in Patrick Commerce Center (Building 5) at 6231 McLeod Drive, Suite F. Spencer Pinter, Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, BKM Patrick 102 LLC.

▶ Nevada State Bank leased 5,334 square feet of office space in the Rainbow Expressway at 170 S. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas. Kit Graski of ROI Commercial represented the tenant and Robert S. Hatrak II of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord.

▶ SFS Therapies/Nukleo-Syd LLC leased 4,952 square feet of office space in the Buffalo Professional Office Building at 1333 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 270-B. Ron Opfer of Coldwell Banker represented the tenant, and Robert S. Hatrak II of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Buffalo Professional Center.

▶ Unifi Labs Inc. leased 4,639 square feet of office space at 9225 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 160. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the landlord, West Flamingo Road LLC. Ryan Martin, Taber Thill and Patti Dillon of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ McGill Cleanroom Systems Inc. leased 3,825 square feet of industrial space in Diamond Southwest Industrial Center at 3515 W. Post Road, Suite 110. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, Diamond Post LLC.

▶ Supreme Lending leased 3,126 square feet of office space in Beltway Corporate Center at 8965 S. Eastern Ave. in Las Vegas. Suzette LaGrange and Kara Walker of Colliers International represented the landlord, Nevada Virtual Academy.

▶ Lacey’s Place leased 2,744 square feet of retail space in Decatur Square at 4380 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas. Brett S. Beck of Virtus Commercial represented both the tenant and the landlord, Decatur Square LLC.

▶ Nella Chunky LLC leased 2,505 square feet of industrial space in Century Park at 5850 S. Polaris Ave., Suite 600. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented the landlord, WSL Century Park Property LLC.

▶ AAA Air Filter Co. Inc. leased 2,385 square feet of industrial space in Craig Business Center at 3873 E. Craig Road, Suite 1, in North Las Vegas. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, T Properties LLC.

▶ Title Services of Nevada LLC dba NexTitle leased 1,924 square feet of office space in the Lake Sahara Complex at 8687 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 200. Joe Velarde of Commercial Investment Real Estate Services represented the tenant, and Jakke Farley of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Marion Dudek.

▶ Nevada Mortgage leased 1,511 square feet of office space in Augusta Park at 1481 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 131 in Henderson. Chris Emanuel and Monica Branch-Noto of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant and the landlord, Augusta Park 8 LLC.

▶ Ballard Realty Group renewed a lease of 1,398 square feet of retail space in Tenaya Village at 7290 W. Azure Drive, Suite 130. Chris Emanuel and Judy Clifford of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Tenaya Village LLC.

▶ Buchanan &Odunze, Attorneys at Law leased 1,369 square feet of office space in the 701 Bridger Office Building at 701 E. Bridger Ave., Suite 540. Thomas Dean of R&M Realty represented the tenant and Robert S. Hatrak II of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, 701 Bridger LLC.

▶ Stardust Baby leased 1,214 square feet of retail space in Buffalo Alta Center at 450 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 119 in Las Vegas. Brett S. Beck of Virtus Commercial represented both the tenant and the landlord, Buffalo Alta Center LLC.

▶ Jireh Green leased 1,110 square feet of retail space in Alexander Square at 3940 N. Martin L. King Blvd., Suite 103B, in North Las Vegas. Brett S. Beck of Virtus Commercial represented both the tenant and the landlord, Alexander Square LLC.