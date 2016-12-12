DEAL WATCH

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

• Harsch Investment Properties purchased 223,009 square feet of industrial space in Patrick Commerce Center on 2875-2925 E. Patrick Ave. &6151, 6171 &6231 McLeod Drive for $22.6 million. Dan Doherty, Susan Borst, Spencer Pinter, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the seller, BKM Patrick 102 LLC.

• PHI Donovan Land LLC purchased 61.06 acres of vacant land at Interstate 15 and Lamb Boulevard in North Las Vegas for $16 million. Mike Stuart and Mike Mixer of Colliers International represented the seller, RPM Investments as QI for TOMO JD LLC.

• Harsch Investment Properties LLC purchased 273,301 square feet of office/industrial space in Bigfoot Business Park at 6325-6375 S. Pecos Road for $11.7 million. Suzette LaGrange and Kara Walker of Colliers International represented the seller, MJG Investments Fund LLC.

• LUEMI B LLC purchased 43,580 square feet of office space on the United Healthcare Campus at 2724 N. Tenaya Way for $4.6 million. Stacy Scheer of Colliers International represented the seller, WFO REO 2015-92 LLC.

• Seifman Family Trust purchased 4,100 square feet of industrial space at 2400 S. Highland Drive for $1.1 million. Dean Willmore, Grant Traub and Chris Connell of Colliers International represented the seller, Clark County Credit Union.

• Mosaic Land 2 LLC and Mosaic Five LLC purchased 2.5 acres of land near Grand Canyon Drive and Gary Avenue for $800,000. Vince Schettler of Colliers International represented the buyer.

• Ted Guosheng Zhai purchased 5,740 square feet of office space in Galleria Corporate Center at 375 Stephanie St. in Henderson, for $750,000. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the seller, BBB&C LLC.

• GKT Acquisitions LLC purchased 2.06 acres of land near Ensworth Street. The transaction value was $168,750 from Sloan Fund I LLC. Robert Torres and Scott Gragson of Colliers International represented the buyer.

LEASES OF INTEREST

• Fabrication Technologies Inc. leased 93,967 square feet of industrial space in Eldorado Business Park at 7445 S. Dean Martin Drive. Dean Willmore of Colliers International represented both the landlord, TLF Logistics II Eldorado Business Center, and the tenant.

• Soothe Inc. leased 20,300 square feet of industrial space in Westech Business Center II at 5075 W. Diablo Drive, Suite 200. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, Cable Investments–Diablo LP.

• Bron Tapes of Nevada Inc. leased 13,662 square feet of industrial space in Valley View Corporate Center (Phase II) at 6265 S. Valley View Blvd., Suites L and M. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented the landlord, Valley View I, II, &III LLC. Mike DeLew, and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the tenant.

• Grow Generation Nevada Corp. leased 8,880 square feet of industrial space at 5865 S. Valley View Blvd. Eric Molfetta and Chris Zunis of Colliers International represented the landlord, Middlefork Holdings LLC.

• JFC International Inc. leased 7,535 square feet of industrial space in Valley View Corporate Center (Phase I) at 6283 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite B. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented the landlord, Valley View I, II &III LLC.

• Openedge leased 6,411 square feet of office space at 250 Pilot Road, Suite 280. Ryan Martin, Taber Thill and Patti Dillon of Colliers International represented the landlord, Hughes Airport Center LLC.

• Adroit Technical Services LLC leased 5,294 square feet of industrial space in Arroyo South Business Center (Phase I) at 7020 W. Warm Springs Blvd., Suite 150. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented the landlord, EJM Arroyo South I PropertyLLC. Pat Marsh of Colliers International represented the tenant.

• Ferguson Enterprises Inc. leased 5,190 square feet of industrial space in Arrowhead Commerce Center (Bldg. 1) at 6280 S. Pecos Road, Suite 300. Spencer Pinter, Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, KTR LV IV LLC.

• Star Uno leased 4,800 square feet of industrial space in Arroyo North Business Center (Phase I) at 6555 S. Tenaya Way, Suite 700. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented the landlord, EJM Arroyo North I Property LLC.

• Gleason Partners LLC leased 3,828 square feet of industrial space in Peterson Industrial Center at 4535 Statz St., Suite E in North Las Vegas. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, DM Real Estate Holdings LLC.

• American Male Nevada leased 2,425 square feet of retail space in Rainbow Pavilion at 6070 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite G. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the landlord, 6070 Rainbow Blvd LLC. Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the tenant.

• Modernist Cuisine Gallery LLC leased 2,288 square feet of industrial space in Westech Business Center III at 4977 W. Diablo Drive, Suite 102. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, Kerzetski Diablo LLC.

• All About Details leased 2,131 square feet of industrial space in Decatur Bell Commerce Center at 5030 Decatur Blvd., Suite D. Greg Pancirov, Mike DeLew and Dean Willmore of Colliers International represented the landlord, FJM Vegas Holdings LLC.

• Walk Church of Las Vegas Inc. leased 2,000 square feet of retail space in Scottsdale Plaza at 8810 S. Maryland Pkwy., Units 105 and 110. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the landlord, Viet My Asian Market LLC.

• Wood Rodgers Inc. leased 1,714 square feet of office space in Pebble Place Business Center at 2190 Pebble Road. Suzette Lagrange and Kara Walker of Colliers International represented the landlord, CVK LLC. Andrew Kilduff of Colliers International represented the tenant.

• Mary Ann Jackson dba The Mood Salon leased 1,680 square feet of retail space in A-Mall at 1229 E. Sahara Ave. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the landlord, 1205 E Sahara Avenue LLC.

• Rosa Abonce leased 1,600 square feet of industrial space in Colton Business Park at 4425 Colton Ave., Suite 103. Dean Willmore of Colliers International represented the landlord, Global Commercial Holdings LLC.

• Jessica Wright dba Jess W. Photography leased 1,209 square feet of industrial space in Westland Center at 4351 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 302 in North Las Vegas. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, The Realty Associates Fund XI LP.

• Natalies Nail Salon LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Stone Canyon at 7293 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 3. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the landlord, National Solutions LLC.

• Claims Tow Assist LLC leased 1,198 square feet of office space in Venture Commerce Center at 6725 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 12. Renae Russo of Colliers International represented the landlord, Francis Laughlin.

• Universal Dispatch LLC leased 1,076 square feet of office space in Durango Trails Office Park at 5145 S. Durango Drive, Suite 101. Dean Willmore of Colliers International represented the tenant.

• AII Staffing Solutions LLC leased 972 square feet of retail space in Imperial Plaza at 4343 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 242. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the landlord, 4343 N Rancho Drive LLC.