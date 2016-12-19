Deal Watch

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

• Northstar Fort Apache LLC purchased 6,728 square feet of office space in Fort Apache Point at 5594 S. Fort Apache Blvd. for $1.28 million. Gino Vincent of Logic Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer, and Jason Otter, Chris Richardson and Leslie Vazquez of Logic Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, Sherelli and Associates LLC.

• Southpoint Apartment Inc. purchased 9,557 square feet of retail space in Lake Mead Gateway Plaza at 210 N. Boulder Highway, Building F in Henderson for $1.2 million. Christopher LoBello of Colliers International represented the seller, WPI-Lake Boulder LLC.

• Kerry Gulino purchased 6,000 square feet of retail and office space at 8755 W. Warm Springs Road for $875,000. Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Real Estate Executives represented the seller, Olivewood LLC.

LEASES OF INTEREST

• Academy of Hair Design Inc. leased 11,520 square feet of retail space at 5191 W. Charleston Blvd. Phillip Dunning of Colliers International represented the tenant.

• Jer Corp. leased 5,119 square feet of industrial space in Westland Center at 4345 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 208 in North Las Vegas. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, The Realty Associates Fund XI LP.

• Hector Anchodo leased 5,000 square feet of industrial space at 3752 Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas. Eric Molfetta and Chris Zunis of Colliers International represented the tenant.

• Accella Polyurethane Systems Inc. leased 4,662 square feet of industrial space in Escondido Airport Park at 6845 Escondido St., Suite 105-106. Brian Riffel and Tyler Jones of Colliers International represented the landlord, Escondido Partners II LLC.

• Purdue Marion &Associates leased 3,646 square feet of office space in the Buffalo Professional Center at 1333 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 220. Renae Russo of Colliers International represented the tenant.

• Kirk Mobile Repair LLC leased 2,882 square feet of industrial space in Northpointe Business Park at 4210 N. Lamb Blvd., Suite 140. Dean Willmore and Alex Stanisic of Colliers International represented the landlord, FJM Northpointe Associates.

• Dr. Cheryl Ann Brewer leased 2,038 square feet of medical office space in the North West Medical Center at 2931 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 202. Stacy Scheer and Andrew Kilduff of Colliers International represented the landlord, 2901-2931 North Tenaya Way Holdings.

• Realty Investments of Nevada Inc. leased 1,601 square feet of industrial space in Cameron Hacienda at 5320 Cameron St., Suite 9. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the landlord, VTT-Cameron Properties LLC.

• Anthony J. Cerio leased 1,410 square feet of industrial space in Cameron Hacienda at 5340 Cameron St., Suite 28. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the landlord, VTT-Cameron Properties LLC.

• Casalinda Realty LLC leased 1,150 square feet of industrial space in Cameron Hacienda at 5340 Cameron Street, Suite 21. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the landlord, VTT-Cameron Properties LLC.