Deal Watch

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

▶ Universal Health Realty Income Trust purchased 44,894 square feet of medical office space at 2704 N. Tenaya Way for $15.3 million. Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita-Winkel represented the seller, Tierra Nevada LLC.

▶ Craig 95 Holdings LLC purchased 15,976 square feet of retail space at 7083 W. Craig Road from Wells Fargo Bank for $3.75 million. Nelson Tressler and Michael Zobrist of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the buyer.

▶ Lake Webb Plaza LLC purchased 15,143 square feet of retail space at 9350 W. Lake Mead Blvd. for $1.8 million. Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita-Winkel represented the seller, Jefferson-Pilot Investments Inc.

▶ 2567 E. Washburn Road LLC purchased 4,051 square feet of industrial space at 2551 E. Washburn Road for $325,000. Ben Millis, Chris Beets and Dave Wrzesinski of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the seller, AMP Development LLC, and Dan Doherty of Colliers International represented the buyer.

▶ Adolfo Orozco purchased the 31-room, 10,534-square-foot Starlite Motel at 1873 Las Vegas Blvd. North in North Las Vegas. Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented both the buyer and the seller, Pei-Ken &Yu-Li Tong.

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ Crossqueens Fitness LLC dba Orangetheory Fitness leased 3,290 square feet of retail space at 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, Suite 109 for $366,808. Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the landlord, E-Grand Ventures LLC.

▶ American Management Services West LLC leased 4,600 square feet of office space at 7785 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100 for 60 months and $468,888. Soozi Walker Jones and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives represented the landlord, Sobel Properties LLC.

▶ Centerra Group LLC leased 4,367 square feet of office space in Montessouri Office Park at 2575 Montessouri St., Unit 200. Jackie Zlatanovski of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant, and Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Sookwe Shin.

▶ Cyclepath LLC leased 3,012 square feet of retail space in Cimarron Square at 9345 S. Cimarron Road, Unit 100. David Stubbs of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Commercial Division represented the tenant, and Brett S. Beck and Jackie Zlatanovski of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Riviera Shopping Center Ltd.

▶ MaxHealth Centers leased 2,453 square feet of office space in Fort Apache Office Park at 5506 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 110, in Las Vegas. Marc Magliarditi of Logic Commercial represented the landlord, Linda Barrett Properties LLC, and Jakke Farley of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant.

▶ Textbook Brokers Inc. leased 2,025 square feet of retail space in Charleston Festival at 6250 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 105. Chris Emanuel of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Charleston Festival Retail LLC.

▶ Chicago Cravings leased 1,800 square feet of retail space in Lake Mead Promenade at 6450 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Unit 110. Amy Nguyen of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant.

▶ Teriyaki Madness leased 1,800 square feet of retail space in Durango Springs Plaza at 8520 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 103. Chris Emanuel and Gina O’Neil of Virtus Commercial represented both the tenant and the landlord, Amen &Traci Wardy.

▶ Tibia LLC leased 1,455 square feet of retail space in Maryland Crossing at 3961 S. Maryland Parkway. Jakke Farley of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant.

▶ Ruby Nails leased 1,400 square feet of retail space in Revere Marketplace at 955 W. Craig Road, Suite 115 in North Las Vegas. Chris Emanuel of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Revere Marketplace LLC.

▶ Jerome Allison leased 800 square feet of retail space in Desert Inn Plaza at 3242 E. Desert Inn Road, Suite 18. Jackie Zlatanovski of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant, and Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Desert Inn Square LLC.