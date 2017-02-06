DEAL WATCH

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

▶ Pathfinder Partners purchased the 89-unit Tierra Bella apartment community at 10620 Alexander Road for $12.5 million from Willows at Lone Mountain West LLC.

▶ Las Vegas Facility Holdings purchased 25,741 square feet of office space at 150 E. Harmon Ave. for $7.5 million from Robb Evans and Associates. Barton Hyde of Avison Yong represented Las Vegas Facility Holdings.

▶ Crocker LLC purchased 20,000 square feet of office/warehouse space at 3265 E. Patrick Lane for $1.7 million. Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services represented the seller, Fern Adair Conservatory Properties LLC.

▶ Madison/Chewy LLC purchased 9.56 acres of land on Tropical Parkway and Range Road for $708,000. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the seller, BMC Stock Holdings Inc. and BMC West.

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ Finance of America Mortgage leased 12,112 square feet of office space at 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 400 for 63 months and $1.4 million. Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services represented Finance of America.

▶ Matheson Flight Extenders Inc. leased 22,040 square feet of industrial space in Arrowhead Commerce Center (Building 10) at 3650 E. Post Road, Suite D. Spencer Pinter, Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, KTR LV IV LLC.

▶ DROCK Gaming LLC leased 20,061 square feet of industrial space in Nellis Industrial Park No. 2 at 4411 McGuire St. in North Las Vegas. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, ICON PAC Nevada Owner Pool 3 Nevada.

▶ Excellent Collision LLC leased 9,844 square feet of industrial space in Craig Business Center at 3873 E. Craig Road, Suite 9-12 in North Las Vegas. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, T Properties LLC.

▶ Messner Reeves LLP leased 8,894 square feet of office space in Pageantry at 8945 W. Russell Road, Suite 300 from Transwestern Investment Holdings VD LLC and Pageantry 1D LLC. Ryan Martin, Taber Thill and Patti Dillon of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Facilities Protection Services leased 4,520 square feet of industrial property in Hughes Airport Center at 289 Pilot Road, Unit B. Renae Russo of Colliers International represented the landlord, Potts Properties LLC.

▶ Constant Aviation LLC leased 3,618 square feet of industrial space in Patrick Airport Center at 2900 E. Patrick Lane, Suite 5-A from Harsch Investment Properties LLC. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Big Drive Fitness LLC leased 2,840 square feet of retail space in Shadow Mountain Marketplace at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd. from Shadow Mountain Marketplace LLC. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Atherton Construction LLC leased 2,511 square feet of industrial space in Gibson Wigwam Business Center at 50 N. Gibson Road, Suites 120, 125 and a portion of Suite 115 in Henderson. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, Pereya 1992 Living Trust.