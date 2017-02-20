DEAL WATCH

SIGNIFICANT SALES

▶ R. Bollig purchased 6,292 square feet of retail space in Tireworks at 660 S. Nevada Highway 160 in Pahrump for $1.3 million. Dan Gluhaich of Colliers International represented the buyer and the seller, John &Emily Bettencourt.

▶ Hogue Partners LLC purchased 2.75 acres of land on the corner of Dusan Way and Nancy Jay Street in Henderson for $565,000. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the buyer and the seller, Quality Control Southwest Inc.

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ Halle Properties LLC dba Discount Tire leased 14,185 square feet of industrial space in Decatur Crossing II at 6420 Cameron St., Suite 200-202. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, York Decatur Crossing LLC.

▶ LM Construction Co. LLC leased 8,432 square feet of industrial space in Bermuda Industrial Center at 7115 Bermuda Road. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, McBeath Holdings LLC. Brian Riffel of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Sample Logistics lease 6,046 square feet of industrial space in Harsch Speedway Commerce Center II at 6160 N. Hollywood Blvd., Suite 103. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Family Music Centers Inc. leased 5,510 square feet of industrial space in Sunset Pointe Industrial Center at 549 W. Sunset Road in Henderson. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, Sunset Pointe Group LLC.

▶ Jacobs Engineering leased 5,383 square feet of office space in Hughes Airport Center at 250 Pilot Road, Suite 160. Ryan Martin, Taber Thill and Patti Dillon of Colliers International represented the landlord, Hughes Airport Center LLC.

▶ Remote Recording Studio &Productions leased 3,368 square feet of industrial space in Warm Springs Business Center (Phase I) at 7140 Dean Martin Drive, Suite 500. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented the landlord, WSL Properties LLC. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ OS National LLC leased 2,729 square feet of office space at 10000 W. Charleston Blvd. Ryan Martin, Taber Thill and Patti Dillon represented the landlord, DMHCC LLC.

▶ Kraft Wright LLC leased 2,600 square feet of industrial space in Sun Commercial Center at 3432 Bruce St., Suite 1 &2 in North Las Vegas. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Michael John Hughes dba Irish Mike’s leased 1,909 square feet of industrial space in Valley Freeway Center III at 7705 Commercial Way, Suite 135 in Henderson. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, VFC III Industrial Buildings LLC.

▶ Ann HB LLC leased 1,140 square feet of retail space in Ann Decatur Marketplace at 4780 W. Ann Road in North Las Vegas. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Craig BR LLC leased 1,110 square feet of retail space in Cannery Corner at 2520 E. Craig Road in North Las Vegas. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the tenant.