DEAL WATCH

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

• Charleston Capital LLC purchased the 562-unit Sundance Village Apartments at 6500 W. Charleston Blvd. for $34 million. Glenn Dulaine of Realty Executives represented the buyer and the seller, Sundance Village LP.

• Spring Mountain Procyon LLC, KCSL LLC and FLSC LLC purchased 8 acres of land on the southwest corner of Spring Mountain Road and Polaris Avenue for $11.5 million from RJP LV I LLC. Glenn Dulaine of Realty Executives represented the buyer.

• 5230 Patrick LLC purchased 18,334 square feet of industrial space at 5230 W. Patrick Lane for $3.5 million. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the seller, 5230 LLC.

• 1785 Office Center LLC purchased 76,140 square feet of office space in Milan Business Center at 1785 W. Sahara Ave. for $1.7 million. Charles Moore, Marlene Fujita-Winkel and Bart DeBuono of CBRE’s Las Vegas office represented the seller, WCRT Milan Business Center LLC. Chris Emanuel and Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the buyer.

• Mosaic Seven LLC purchased 2.5 acres vacant land near Gomer and Fort Apache roads for $775,000. Vince Schettler of Colliers International represented the buyer.

LEASES OF INTEREST

• Survey Sampling International leased 17,178 square feet of office space in Eastern Canyon Plaza at 8645 S. Eastern Ave. Stacy Scheer and Steven Haynes of Colliers International represented the landlord, Diamond Creek Holdings LLC Series 8.

• Ray Morgan Co. leased 8,978 square feet of industrial space in Warm Springs Business Center (Phase I) at 7140 Dean Martin Drive, suites 100 and 200. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented the landlord, WSL Properties LLC. Pat Marsh and Sam Newman of Colliers International represented the tenant.

• Hudson Group (HG) Retail LLC leased 7,813 square feet of industrial space in Pace Commerce Center at 4495 W. Reno Ave. Greg Pancirov, Mike DeLew and Dean Willmore of Colliers International represented the landlord, FJM Vegas Holdings LLC.

• GoHunt LLC leased 5,562 square feet of industrial space in Saddleback Park West at 6398 Montessouri St. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, Post LP.

• The Fabulous Las Vegas Events LLC leased 5,345 square feet of retail space at The Castle at 650 W. Sunset Road, in Henderson. Brett Beck and Jackie Zlatanovski of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant and Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Eastern Pacific Holding Corp.

• Sin City Scenic Inc. leased 4,756 square feet of industrial space in Patrick Commerce Center at 6231 McLeod Drive, suite A. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, Harsch Investment Properties LLC.

• Remote Recording Studio and Productions leased 3,368 square feet of industrial space in Warm Springs Business Center (Phase I) at 7140 Dean Martin Drive, suite 500. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented the landlord, WSL Properties LLC. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the tenant.

• Project One Apparel Inc. leased 2,491 square feet of industrial space in Northpointe Business Center at 4150 N. Lamb Blvd., suite 105. Dean Willmore and Alex Stanisic of Colliers International represented the landlord, FJM Northpointe Associates LLC.

• C LA Funch Consulting Inc. leased 2,357 square feet of industrial space in Westland Center at 4357 Corporate Center Drive, suite 470 in North Las Vegas. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, The Realty Associates Fund XI LP.

• Eastridge Workforce Solutions leased 2,000 square feet of office space at 2707 E. Craig Road, suite A in North Las Vegas. Ryan Martin, Taber Thill and Patti Dillon of Colliers International represented the tenant.

• Steve Shaba and Seroor Stepho leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at Pecos Russell Plaza at 3380 E. Russell Road, suites 111 and 112. Maha Madanat of Century 21 Americana represented the tenant and Jakke Farley and Jeff Mitchell of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, 3380 Partners.

• Kwicksilver Nevada LLC leased 1,736 square feet of industrial space in Gibson Wigwam Business Center at 50 N. Gibson Road., suite 150 in Henderson. Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International represented the landlord, Pereyra 1992 Living Trust.

• Metro PCS leased 1,229 square feet of retail space in Rancho Alta Mira Shopping Center at 4990 W. Craig Road, suite A6. Preston Abell and Jeff Mitchell of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Alta Mira Shopping Center LLC.

• Smok’n Hot Vapors LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Victory Village Shopping Center at 278 E. Lake Mead Pkwy., suite B, in Henderson. Jakke Farley of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Thorndyke Properties Inc.

• Tae Zumba leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Stewart Square Shopping Center at 235 N. Eastern Ave., suite 116. Vanesa Werme of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, The Miller Trust dated 11/30/1999, CARE Holdings LLC, LMGP 1 LLC.

• Yazdanshenas PC leased 1,000 square feet of medical office space in Pageantry West Medical Office at 2629 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., suite 110 in Henderson. Stacy Scheer of Colliers International represented the landlord, Reagor Family LLC.