Deal Watch

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

▶ The David S. Colvin Revocable Family Trust purchased 15,034 square feet of industrial space at 333 Orville Wright Court for $1.95 million. Ben Millis, Chris Beets and Dave Wrzesinski of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the seller, The Robert L. Hartsfield &Margery K. Hartsfield Trust. Greg Tassi of CBRE represented the buyer.

▶ Trop LLC purchased 2,200 square feet of retail space at 10485 Spencer St. in Henderson. Richard Orosel of Sperry Van Ness represented the seller, Us and Them LLC, and John Blommer of Virtus Commercial represented the buyer.

▶ 5110 East Washington Avenue LLC purchased 7,800 square feet of retail and distribution space at 5110 E. Washington Avenue for $500,000. Salina Ramirez of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services represented the seller, David M. Gherig &Associates Inc.

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ Guaranteed Rate LLC leased 6,767 square feet of office space at 9121 W. Russell Road, Suite 210 for 36 months and $547,376. Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Beltway One Development Group LLC.

▶ Quest Martial Arts leased 4,320 square feet of retail space in Westview Plaza at 5661 W. Sahara Ave., Suites 106 to 109. Robert S. Hatrak II of Virtus Commercial, represented both the tenant and the landlord, Nick and Georgia Delacas Trust.

▶ Carniceria Guadalajara leased 4,200 square feet of retail space in Revere Marketplace at 955 W. Craig Road, Suite 116Q-R in North Las Vegas. Chris Emanuel of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Las Vegas Adventure LLC.

▶ Wells Fargo leased 2,822 square feet of retail space in Las Palmas Village at 445 Windmill Lane, Suite 2D. Chris Emanuel of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Las Palmas LLC.

▶ Homewatch CareGivers of Summerlin leased 1,975 square feet of office space in the PK Office Building at 7151 Cascade Valley Court, Suites 101 and 102. Chris Emanuel of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Petty-Krob Properties LLC.

▶ Cloud Ram Inc. leased 1,493 square feet of retail space in Sunset Plaza at 1205 W. Sunset Road, Suite 160 in Henderson. Chris Emanuel of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Sunset Plaza LLC &Sunset Collection LLC.

▶ Yogi’s Teriyaki House leased 1,440 square feet of retail space in Desert Palms Plaza at 4825 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 1. Chris Emanuel of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, The Hamid and Christine Ravan Revocable Living Trust.

▶ The Horseshoe Social Club leased 1,333 square feet of retail space in Durango Center at 3385 S. Durango Drive, Suite F. Andrew Fehrman and Jeff Mitchell of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, J&A Properties Inc.

▶ Israel A Escobar &Carlos Agular Ortiz leased 1,257 square feet of office space in Century Park at 1771 E. Flamingo Road, Suite B116. Gary Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant, and Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Flamingo Spencer Garden LLC.

▶ Cleo &Tanetta Winters leased 892 square feet of office space in Century Park at 1771 E. Flamingo Road, Suite B214. Gary Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant, and Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Flamingo Spencer Gardens LLC.