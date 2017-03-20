DEAL WATCH

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

▶ McBeath Holdings LLC purchased 27,000 square feet of office space at 5155 W. Patrick Lane for $7 million from Savant Patrick LLC. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the buyer.

▶ Diamond Arroyo Ltd. purchased 5 acres of land at Badura Avenue and Tenaya Way for $1.8 million. Steven Haynes of Colliers International represented the seller, Wilke Family Investment Group LLC. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the buyer.

▶ Ke Zhang purchased 1.25 acres of land on the southwest corner of Ford Avenue and Valley View Boulevard for $135,000. Steven Haynes of Colliers International represented the seller, Marco Cossio.

▶ McBeath Holdings LLC purchased 5,328 square feet of industrial space at 2571 E. Washburn Road in North Las Vegas for $520,000 from Martelli LLC. Mike DeLew, Greg Pancirov and Dean Willmore of Colliers International represented the buyer.

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ eCig Distributors Inc. leased 33,810 square feet of industrial space in Paradise Airport Center at 1100 Palm Airport Drive. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, Harsch Investment Properties-Nevada LLC.

▶ Pure Essence Laboratories Inc. leased 22,470 square feet of industrial space in Arrowhead Commerce Center (Bldg. 11) at 6155 S. Sandhill Road, Suites 100, 200 and 400. Spencer Pinter, Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, KTR LV IV LLC.

▶ Digital Express Inc. leased 10,000 square feet of industrial space in Arrowhead Commerce Center (Bldg. 7) at 6295 S. Pearl St., Suites 800 and 900. Spencer Pinter, Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, KTR LV IV LLC.

▶ LV Service Solutions LLC leased 8,205 square feet of industrial space at 150 N. Gibson Road, Suite C in Hendersºn. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, Harsch Investment Properties LLC.

▶ North Las Vegas Weight Equipment Sales leased 4,770 square feet of industrial space in Craig Business Center at 3873 E. Craig Road, Suites 3-4 in North Las Vegas. Mike DeLe and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, T Properties LLC.

▶ CKPB LLC leased 4,517 square feet of industrial space in Highland Industrial Center at 3000 S. Highland Drive, Suite C. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the landlord, FKC Highland LLC.

▶ Art Hernandez leased 4,015 square feet of industrial space in Civic Center Corporate Park at 3880 Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, MCA Civic Center II LLC.

▶ Peptec Supply LLC leased 3,508 square feet of industrial space in Cameron Reno Business Park at 5075 Cameron St., Suite D. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, Rock Creek Properties LLC.

▶ CIRI Services Corp. leased 3,029 square feet of industrial space in Westland Center at 4351 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 301 in North Las Vegas. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, The Realty Associates Fund XI LP.

▶ Compound Effect LLC leased 2,800 square feet of industrial space in Patrick Airport Center at 2710 E. Patrick Lane, Suite 4. Mike DeLew, Greg Pancirov, Dean Willmore, Alex Stanisic and Chelsy Cardin of Colliers International represented the landlord, Stockbridge Patrick and Mojave LLC.

▶ T Properties LLC leased 2,423 square feet of industrial space in Craig Business Center at 3873 E. Craig Road., Suite 8 in North Las Vegas. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, Las Vegas Tire LLC.

▶ Popcake North America LLC leased 2,025 square feet of industrial space in Kalb Business Center at 5670 Wynn Road, Suite G. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented the landlord, Spring Mountain Developers LLC.

▶ Tick Talk Therapy LLC leased 1,050 square feet of office space in Scottsdale Plaza at 8778 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 110. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the landlord, SREF Scottsdale Plaza LLLP.

▶ Skye Communications LLC leased 1,036 square feet of retail space in Horizon Village Square Shopping Center at 35 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson. Al Twainy, CCIM, David Grant and Amelia Hyden of Colliers International represented the landlord, Horizon Dorado LLC.