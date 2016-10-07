DEAL WATCH

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

• TAG Hualapai LLC purchased 26,218 square feet of retail space at 4280 S. Hualapai Way in Las Vegas for $3.86 million from C-III Asset Management/US Bank NA. Chris Richardson, Jason Otter and Leslie Vasquez of Logic Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer.

• McBeath Holdings LLC purchased 9 acres of land in LaPour AirPark on the southwest corner of Clayton Street and Brooks Avenue in North Las Vegas for $1.18 million. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the seller, VFC III North LV Land LLC.

LEASES OF INTEREST

• The Nevada Department of Administration, Public Works Division leased 1,094 square feet of office space at 1840 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 111 in Las Vegas for 60 months and $90,142. Salina Ramirez of Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, JS Park Sahara LLC.

• Special Logistics Nevada LLC leased 102,016 square feet of industrial space in Prologis Sunrise Industrial Park at 2970 N. Lamb Blvd., Suite 111-115 in Las Vegas. Dan Doherty, Susan Borst, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, Prologis NA3 NV LLC.

• Olympics Pallets and Licet Treto leased 48,646 square feet of land at 3631 Procyon St. in Las Vegas. Troy Tobler of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, 3500-3675 Procyon LLC.

• 24/7 Entertainment Inc. leased 15,000 square feet of industrial space in Valley View Industrial Park at 3900 W. Ponderosa Way, Suite B/C in Las Vegas. Dean Willmore, Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, FJM Valley View Associates LLC.

• Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage leased 14,207 square feet of retail space at 1660 W. Sunset Road in Henderson. Dan Adamson of ROI Commercial represented the landlord, EM-50 UAV SLBCO LLC, and James Craddock of Craddock Commercial (Colorado) and Jeff Mitchell of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant.

• Empire Motor Group Inc. leased 5,296 square feet of industrial space at 3588 S. Valley View Blvd. in Las Vegas. Matty Jones of Hot Point Realty represented the tenant, and Troy Tobler of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, MBSC LLC.

• Payne &Fears LLP leased 5,018 square feet of office space in Rainbow Sunset Pavilion at 6385 S. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas. Ryan Martin, Taber Thill and Patti Dillon of Colliers International represented the tenant.

• Stella Brands Packaging LLC leased 4,043 square feet of industrial space in Arroyo South Business Center (Phase I) at 7060 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 130 in Las Vegas. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented the landlord, EJM Arroyo South I Property LLC.

• New England Seaport Seafood leased 2,300 square feet of retail space in Sunset Commercial Plaza at 600 W. Sunset Road, Suite 101 in Henderson. Brett S. Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, 520 &600 Sunset Plaza LLC, and the tenant.

• Headturner 21 leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Alexander Square at 3940 N. Martin L. King Blvd., Suite 107B in North Las Vegas. Brett S. Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Alexander Square LLC, and the tenant.

• Cuddlers LLC leased 1,040 square feet of retail space in Boulder Marketplace at 6325 E. Russell Road, Suite 108 in Las Vegas. Chris Emanuel and Vanesa Werme of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Boulder Marketplace CLE LLC.

• Grand Paws LLC dba Pawsh Wash leased 1,000 square feet of retail space in Durango Springs Plaza at 8530 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 104 in Las Vegas. Chris Emanuel and Gina O’Neil of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Amen and Traci Wardy, and the tenant.