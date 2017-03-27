DEAL WATCH

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

▶ Gamma Pecos-McLeod LLC purchased 35,700 square feet of office space at 3740 and 3760 Pecos-McLeod from High Valley IV LLC for $6 million. Larry Singer and Michael Tabeek of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the buyer in the transactions.

▶ Oil Valley Petroleum LLC purchased 14,831 square feet of office space at 6650 Via Austi Parkway for $4.8 million. Charles Moore, Marlene Fujita-Winkel and Bart DeBuono of CBRE Las Vegas represented the seller, DIG MCC LLC.

▶ Renate Bollig purchased 5,200 square feet of retail space in Bring’em Young Academy at 3980 W. Ann Road in North Las Vegas for $700,000 from Interim Holdings LLC. Dan Gluhaich of Colliers International represented the buyer.

▶ Michael Mays Properties purchased a 4,704-square-foot multifamily property at 221 W. New York Ave. from Isabel Santana for $435,000. Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services represented the buyer.

▶ Gautam Daulat purchased 2,444 square feet of medical office space at 3416 N. Buffalo Drive for $405,000. Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services represented the seller, Pauline E. Miller and Stacie U. King.

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ InStyle Furniture Inc. dba InStyle Furniture leased 11,626 square feet of retail space at 2600 S. Decatur Blvd. from SAHPAV LLC &Maryland View LP for $655,125. Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the landlord.

▶ Premium Water Inc. leased 60,000 square feet of industrial space in Craig Business Center at 4390 Flossmoor St. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, Ramco NLV Property LLC.

▶ Dynamex Operations West LLC leased 34,500 square feet of industrial space in Majestic Runway Center at 6615 Escondido St. Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ T3 Expo LLC leased 27,342 square feet of industrial space in Arroyo North Business Center (Phase I) at 6630 Arroyo Springs St., Suites 300 and 400. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented the landlord, EJM Arroyo North I Property LLC.

▶ Golden Corral leased 11,000 square feet of retail space in Crossroads at Sunset Shopping Center at 1445-101 W. Sunset Road in Henderson. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the landlord, SS Capital LLC.

▶ Best Buy Stores LP leased 10,191 square feet of industrial space in Arrowhead Commerce Center (Building 14) at 6155 S. Sandhill Road, Suites 700 and 800. Spencer Pinter, Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, KTR LV II LLC.

▶ Telli Industries Inc. leased 7,535 square feet of industrial space in Valley View Corporate Center (Phase I) at 6283 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite I. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented the landlord, Valley View I, II &III LLC.

▶ PA Screen Inc. leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space in Mesa Vista Business Center at 3955 W. Mesa Vista Ave., Suite A-6. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented the landlord, EJM Arroyo North I Property LLC. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Primavera Environmental Solutions Inc. leased 2,720 square feet of industrial space in Patrick Airport Center at 2700 E. Patrick Lane, Suite 4. Dean Willmore, Mike DeLew, Greg Pancirov, Chelsy Cardin and Alex Stanisic of Colliers International represented the landlord, Stockbridge Patrick and Mojave LLC.

▶ Film Works LLC leased 2,582 square feet of industrial space in Century Park at 5850 S. Polaris Ave., Suite 600. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented the landlord, WSL Century Park Property LLC. Chris Clifford of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Digital Taxi Tops LLC leased 2,000 square feet of industrial space at 2330 S. Highland Drive. Dean Willmore, Grant Traub and Alex Stanisic of Colliers International represented the landlord, Clark County Credit Union.

▶ Robert E. Larson leased 1,873 square feet of industrial space in Patrick Airport Center at 2700 E. Patrick Lane, Suite 13. Dean Willmore, Mike DeLew, Greg Pancirov, Chelsy Cardin and Alex Stanisic of Colliers International represented the landlord, Stockbridge Patrick and Mojave LLC.

▶ RPM Sales &Staffing leased 1,500 square feet of retail space in Horizon College Plaza at 642 Horizon Drive, Suite 120 in Henderson. Tom Calabrese with Simply Vegas represented the tenant, and Jakke Farley and Matt Feustel of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Macmillan Family Declaration Trust.

▶ El Varaderito Restaurant LLC leased 1,488 square feet of retail space in Decatur Meadows Shopping Center at 342 S. Decatur Blvd. Scot Marker and Julie Dornak of Colliers International represented the landlord, Decatur Meadows Shopping Center LLC, and Erick Ramirez and Jakke Farley of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant.

▶ Yolanda Nelson leased 1,400 square feet of retail space in Alexander Square at 3940 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., Suite B108 in North Las Vegas. Jackie Zlatanovski of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant, and Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Alexander Square LLC.

▶ DK Customs leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space in Sunset Commercial Plaza at 520 W. Sunset Road, Unit 1 in Henderson. Jackie Zlatanovski of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant, and Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, 520 + 600 Sunset Plaza LLC.

▶ John DeRienzo, Cedric Daniels &Paul Clark leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space in Sunset Commercial Plaza at 520 W. Sunset Road, Unit 10 in Henderson. Jackie Zlatanovski of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant, and Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, 520 + 600 Sunset Plaza LLC.

▶ Sails Human Capital leased 1,121 square feet of office space in Augusta Park at 1481 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 135 in Henderson. Brendan Leake of MDL Group represented the landlord, and Robert S. Hatrak II of Virtus Commercial represented the lessor, Augusta Park 8 LLC.

▶ Las Vegas Restaurant Systems LLC leased 1,008 square feet of retail space in Mahacamu Marketplace at 90 S. Stephanie St., Ste. 140 in Henderson. Jakke Farley of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant, and Preston Abell and Jeff Mitchell of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Apache Property Inc.

▶ Grand Investments Inc. leased 146 square feet of retail space in Grand Bazaar Shops at 3649 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 612. Angelica Lopez and Brian Sorrentino of ROI represented the landlord, JGB Vegas Retail Lessor LLC, and Jakke Farley of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant.