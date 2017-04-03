DEAL WATCH

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ Luna Vega Enterprises Inc. dba Fausto’s leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at 229 N. Stephanie St., Suite A, from Roxbury Advisors LLC for $188,736. Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the landlord.

▶ Town Center Enclave LLC dba Shea Homes leased 2,297 square feet of office space in 215 and Town Center Professional Center at 10777 W. Twain Avenue, Suite 222, for 36 months and $170,000. Mark Boeddekker of Southwest Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant, and Marc Magliarditi and Alicia Nelson of Logic Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, Town Center Common Owners.

▶ RDJD, Inc. dba Cricket Wireless leased 1,163 square feet of retail space at 7425 S. Durango Drive, Suite 102, from DM Rhodes Ranch LLC for $158,862. Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the landlord.

▶ 2X H Enterprises, Inc. dba Kung Fu Tea leased 1,310 square feet of retail space at 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 140, from Empress Group LLC for $111,434. Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the landlord.

▶ Glenn Birk dba Motors and More Inc. leased 15,937 square feet of industrial space in Highland Industrial Center at 2950 S. Highland Drive, Suites A and B. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the landlord, FKC Highland LLC.

▶ Agility Recovery Solutions LLC leased 9,940 square feet of industrial space in Arrowhead Commerce Center (Bldg.12) at 6175 S. Sandhill Road, Suite 500. Spencer Pinter, Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, KTR LV IV LLC.

▶ BBQ Galore leased 7,500 square feet of retail space in Crossroads at Sunset Shopping Center at 1445 W. Sunset Road, Suite 105, in Henderson. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the landlord, SS Capital LLC.

▶ Source Refrigeration &HVAC Inc. leased 4,800 square feet of industrial space in Arrowhead Commerce Center (Bldg.7) at 6295 S. Pearl St., Suite 300. Spencer Pinter, Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, KTR LV IV LLC.

▶ My Peak Wireless LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Siena Town Center at 10180 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 134. Al Twainy and Amelia Hyden of Colliers International represented the landlord, Siena Town Plaza LP.

▶ Pure Distribution LLC leased 1,101 square feet of industrial space in Cameron Hacienda at 5330 Cameron St. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the landlord, VTT-Cameron Properties LLC.