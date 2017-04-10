Deal Watch

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

▶ Amusement Industry Inc. purchased the 105-unit Cabana on Dumont Apartments at 1001 Dumont Blvd. for $8 million. Thomas Olivetti of Colliers International represented the seller, HV &Canal LLC.

▶ Centennial Holdings LLC and RH Centennial LLC purchased 45,288 square feet of retail space in The Village of Centennial Springs at 7570-7585 Norman Rockwell Lane for $6.7 million. Phillip Dunning and Tom Naseef of Colliers International represented the seller, CML-NV CSPRINGS LLC. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the buyer.

▶ SSGW LLC purchased a 3.9-acre land parcel on the northeast corner of Sunset and Burns roads in Henderson for $875,000. Steven Haynes and Sam Newman of Colliers International represented the seller, Munson Pumper Services.

▶ Boyack Structures LLC purchased 4,260 square feet of office space at 7432 W. Sahara Ave. for $735,000. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the seller, Glencoe Properties Inc.

▶ Orchard Creek Properties LLC purchased 2,160 square feet of retail space in Loan Max at 3414 E. Sahara Ave. for $625,000 from Ungar Investments LP. Dan Gluhaich of Colliers International represented the buyer.

▶ Shearing Family Trust purchased an 0.97-acre land parcel at Dale Avenue and Chaparral Road in Henderson for $265,000. Vince Schettler of Colliers International represented the seller, VFR-JV Properties LLC.

LEASES OF INTEREST

▶ Zenith American Solutions Inc. leased 3,397 square feet of office space at 9121 W. Russell Road, Suite 208, for $443,628 and 61 months. Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Beltway One Development Group LLC.

▶ Marquez Brothers Nevada Inc. leased 22,322 square feet of industrial space in Arrowhead Commerce Center (Building 10) at 3650 E. Post Road, suites F and G. Spencer Pinter, Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International represented the landlord, KTR LV IV LLC. Brian Riffel of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Pedro Mario Ocaranza Parra leased 2,499 square feet of industrial space in Craig Business Center at 3853 E. Craig Road, Suite 2, in North Las Vegas. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, T Properties LLC.

▶ Laboratory Medicine Consultants Ltd. leased 2,347 square feet of office space in The Parkway at 7455 W. Washington Ave. from Parkway Properties LLC and Coronado Building LLC. Andrew Kilduff and Stacy Scheer of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Bruno’s Taco Bar LLC leased 2,266 square feet of retail space in the Shoppes @ Southern Hills at 6415 S. Fort Apache Road, suite 105. Lauren Tabeek of Cushman &Wakefield Commerce represented the landlord, L.I. Portfolio Holdings LLC, and Matt Feustel of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant.

▶ Thai Express leased 2,070 square feet of retail space in the Shoppes @ Sunset at 1381 W. Sunset Road, Suite 160, in Henderson. Andrew Fehrman &Jeff Mitchell of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, CH Retail Fund I / Las Vegas Sunset LLC.

▶ Michael J. Gunter Ltd. leased 2,066 square feet of office space in The Parkway at 7455 W. Washington Ave. in Las Vegas. Andrew Kilduff of Colliers International represented the landlord, Parkway Properties LLC.

▶ Dr. James Gibson leased 2,010 square feet of office space in Horizon Village Square Office Park at 70 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 170, in Henderson. Chris Emanuel of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, HVS Partners.

▶ Teriyaki Madness leased 2,000 square feet of retail space in Black Mountain Marketplace at 72 Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite B-105, in Henderson. Leo Biedermann of Cushman &Wakefield represented the tenant, and Jeff Mitchell and Jakke Farley of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, BLK MTN 1 LLC and BLK MTN 2 LLC.

▶ Cutups Beauty Salon leased 1,947 square feet of retail space in Regency Plaza at 320 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite 1. Chris Emanuel and Gina O’Neil of Virtus Commercial represented both the tenant and the landlord, Regency Developments LLC.

▶ Goddess Hair &Nail Spa leased 1,800 square feet of retail space in Decatur Flamingo Garden at 4170 S. Decatur Blvd, Suites A4-A5. Gary Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant, and Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Decatur Flamingo Garden LLC.

▶ Iglesia Arca De Dios, Nueva Vida leased 1,450 square feet of industrial space in Barrett Business Center at 429 Max Court, Suite 211, in Henderson. Timothy Behrendt of Sun Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, 405 Max Court, and Erick Ramirez of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant.

▶ Mele Learning LLC leased 1,300 square feet of retail space in Anthem Highlands at 2850 Bicentennial Pkwy. in Henderson. David Grant of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Fish Cage leased 1,280 square feet of retail space in Alexander Square at 3940 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., Suite B101, in North Las Vegas. Amy Nguyen of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant, and Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, Alexander Square LLC.

▶ Frozen Vegas LLC leased 1,210 square feet of retail space in Green Valley Crossing at 665 S. Green Valley Pkwy, Suite 100, in Henderson. David Grant of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Vegas Shack 1 LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Centre at Spanish Trail at 4950 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 140. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Sukkar &Sons of Nevada Inc. leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Stewart Square at 235 N. Eastern Ave., Suite 114. Chris Emanuel and Vanesa Werme of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, The Miller Trust dated 11/30/1999, CARE Holdings LLC, LMGP 1 LLC.

▶ ACF Chefs Las Vegas leased 1,179 square feet of office space in Augusta Park at 1481 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 133, in Henderson. Robert S. Hatrak II of Virtus Commercial represented both the tenant and the landlord, Augusta Park 8 LLC.

▶ KC West LCSW Clinical Counseling leased 840 square feet of office space in Scottsdale Plaza at 8766 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 107. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the landlord, SREF Scottsdale Plaza LLLP.

▶ Mobi Munch Inc. leased 662 square feet of office space in Scottsdale Plaza at 8766 S. Maryland Pkwy, Suite 105. Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International represented the landlord, SREF Scottsdale Plaza LLLP.

▶ Discount Locksmith leased 351 square feet of office space in the 1785 Office Center at 1785 E. Sahara Ave., Unit 320. Jackie Zlatanovski of Virtus Commercial represented the tenant, and Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial represented the landlord, The 1785 Office Center LLC.