DEAL WATCH

SALES OF SIGNIFICANCE

▶ Gleiberman Investment Inc. purchased the 320-unit Garden Style Apartments at Victory Village Apartments at 501 E. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson for $33.5 million. Tom Naseef, Garry Cuff and Jeff Naseef of Colliers International represented the seller, Victory Village 2004 LLC.

▶ 6525 South Fort Apache Road LLC purchased 42,024 square feet of retail space at 6525, 6545 and 6565 S. Fort Apache Road for $10.3 million. Jackie Young and Liz Clare of Avison Young represented the buyer and the seller, Monterey Vista Village Center LLC.

▶ Monterey Vista Village Center LLC purchased 41,556 square feet of retail space in Apache Center at 3525-3575 S. Fort Apache Road for $8.5 million. Jackie Young and Liz Clare of Avison Young represented the seller, Apache Center LLC.

▶ Royal Investors Group LLC purchased 61,881 square feet of retail space in Imperial Plaza at 4343 N. Rancho Drive for $5.9 million. Jackie Young and Liz Clare of Avison Young represented the seller, 4343 N. Rancho Drive LLC.

▶ Chrystie Street Corp. purchased 18,147 square feet of medical office space at 1330 S. Valley View Blvd. for $5.5 million. Andrew Kilduff and Stacy Scheer of Colliers International represented the seller, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. Tom Naseef and Jeff Naseef of Colliers International represented the buyer.

▶ Thomas Obata purchased 269,636 square feet of retail space at 330 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd. for $4 million. Dan Gluhaich of Colliers International represented the buyer.

▶ E.J. Polati Trust purchased 8,175 square feet of retail space at 6565 E. Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas for $900,000. Brian Fike of Colliers International represented the buyer.

▶ Cox Communications Las Vegas Inc. purchased 0.94 acres of land at the corner of Oso Blanca Road and Tee Pee Lane for $600,000. Robert Torres and Scott Gragson of Colliers International represented the seller, Gragson Buffalo Five.

COMPLETED LEASE TRANSACTIONS:

▶ Siemens Corp. leased 15,360 square feet of office space at 6860 Bermuda Road. Ryan Martin, Taber Thill and Patti Dillon of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ National Auto Tools Inc. leased 12,012 square feet of industrial space in Harsch Craig Commerce Center at 2711 E. Craig Road, Suite E in North Las Vegas. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Icon Salon &Spa leased 7,504 square feet of retail space in Hualapai Plaza at 4280 S. Hualapai Way, Suite 200. Alexia Crowley of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ CPC of Nevada LLC leased 6,475 square feet of industrial space in Sunset Pointe Industrial Center at 585 W. Sunset Road in Henderson. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, Sunset Pointe Group LLC.

▶ ECigarette Empire LLC leased 4,693 square feet of office space in McCarran Commerce Center at 365 Pilot Road, Suite B. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, McCarran Commerce Center LLC.

▶ Jeffrey Burr leased 3,694 square feet of office space in Howard Hughes Plaza at 10000 W. Charleston Blvd. Ryan Martin, Taber Thill and Patti Dillon of Colliers International represented the landlord, McCarran Center LC.

▶ NPL Construction Co. leased 3,490 square feet of industrial space in Cameron Reno Business Park at 5075 Cameron St., Suite H. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, Rock Creek Properties LLC.

▶ Southwestern Construction Inc. leased 2,827 square feet of industrial space in Northpointe Business Center at 4210 N. Lamb Blvd., Suite 135. Dean Willmore, Chelsy Cardin and Alex Stanisic of Colliers International represented the landlord, FJM Northpointe Associates LLC.

▶ Rush Hour Motors Ltd. leased 2,385 square feet of industrial space in Craig Business Center at 3873 E. Craig Road, Suite 2 in North Las Vegas. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the landlord, T Properties LLC.

▶ BBB Aesthetics LLC leased 1,930 square feet of retail space in Sahara and Decatur Shops at 4590 W. Sahara Ave. David Grant of Colliers International represented the landlord, McLaren Las Vegas LP.

▶ Good Call LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Horizon Pointe Shopping Center at 2654 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite B-15 in Henderson. David Grant of Colliers International represented the landlord, Villa La Paloma.

▶ Happy Trails Dog Wash &Grooming leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in College Square Shopping Center at 565 College Drive, Suite A in Henderson. David Grant of Colliers International represented the landlord, ES &RE Berger Family Trust.

▶ American Expediting Co. leased 1,075 square feet of industrial space in Kalb Business Center at 5670 Wynn Road, Suite F. Spencer Pinter of Colliers International represented the landlord, Spring Mountain Developers LLC. Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International represented the tenant.

▶ Lawrence Porter leased 650 square feet of office space at 309 W. Lake Mead Parkway, Suite 280. Chris Clifford, Steve Neiger and Brett Rather of Colliers International represented the landlord, JEEG Trust.